Bresnahan vows to 'hit the ground running' after congressional win

Fresh off ousting a veteran Democratic congressman, Rob Bresnahan reflected momentarily on his victory Wednesday in his downtown Pittston office.

Yes, he was surprised he won, the congressman-elect said. No, he hasn’t slowed down to revel. He spoke in his usual rapid-fire style.

“It's certainly a surreal feeling right now. I'm not sure it's totally set in, but we know what we need to do. We’ve got to get ready to work, and that's why we're back in the office today, building out the team, constituency services, the transition team,” Bresnahan said. “Because we're going to hit the ground running on day one. The people of northeastern Pennsylvania cannot afford a gap, a gap in coverage here. We got to be ready to deliver the day we take office.”

Bresnahan, 34, of Dallas Twp., ended Cartwright’s bid for a seventh two-year term in the $174,000-a-year job.

Bresnahan had 192,784 votes, Cartwright, 185,360, in the 8th Congressional District contest, according to unofficial results from the election Tuesday.

The 8th district, where about 765,000 people live, consists of all of Lackawanna, Wayne and Pike counties; roughly the eastern half of Luzerne County, including Wilkes-Barre, Pittston and Hazleton; and all of Monroe County, except for Polk and Eldred townships and part of Ross Township.

Cartwright was one of two incumbent eastern Pennsylvania Democratic House members who lost Tuesday. Republican state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie defeated U.S. Rep. Susan Wild to win a Lehigh Valley congressional seat. Both victories boost Republican chances to hold onto control of the U.S. House, though many races in other states remain undecided.

“I think we ran an incredible campaign,” Bresnahan said. “We ran on the issues of an economy that works, borders that are secure and communities that are safe. We ran off with the kitchen table issues, and we stuck to the issues. Our campaign was about policy.”

Bresnahan said Cartwright called Tuesday evening to congratulate him.

“He was very appreciative of the kind of campaign that we ran,” Bresnahan said. “I give Congressman Cartwright all the credit in the world. I mean, anybody who puts their name on a ballot, on a yard sign, and runs to make a difference … I commend that.”

Bresnahan, who will take the oath of office Jan. 3, agreed having President Donald Trump on the ballot helped because Trump boosted voter turnout.

“And again, I think the number one issue that we've heard, we felt -- when we knocked 36,000 doors -- was the kitchen table issues. It was the economy, it was the inflation, it was the affordability of existing,” he said.

Bresnahan said he views a congressman’s job as “a customer-service business.”

“I'm a very accessible person, and I want to be very forward-facing. And, you know, I pride myself on that,” he said. “And like I've said from day one, it's not a ‘D’ or an ‘R’ next to my name. It's NEPA that's next to my name.”

Bresnahan said he might keep members of Cartwright’s staff experienced in constituent service.

“Listen, we're taking resumes from the best of the best,” he said. “We are going to have a very strong, very complete team, and something that we've done through my private sector world is bringing the best people to find the best solutions.”

Bresnahan said his top priorities will be “reducing burdensome regulations” and continuing “to listen to the people of northeastern Pennsylvania.”

“I obviously think we have to be very conscientious about what's happening at the southern border. I believe there is some really good ideas floating around, and we'll evaluate them case by case,” he said.

Bresnahan said he has to evaluate plans for the Scranton to New York City passenger train but is sure it can bring economic benefits.

If the project can do that and maintain safe communities “without burdening our taxpayers,” then, “I'm sure that's something that we'll get on board with,” he said.

He wants to serve on the House committees on transportation and education and the workforce.

“I want to rebuild northeastern Pennsylvania,” he said. “And obviously looking at expanding our skilled trades. We want to build $1.3 billion train? We need workforce. We want to focus on advanced manufacturing? We need to be working with the employers, with our education institutes, whether they're technical or secondary, and we need to be tooling people and our students for the jobs that are going to be available in northeastern Pennsylvania. “

“We are 200 miles away from 50 million people. We could be an economic hub of the country right here in northeastern Pennsylvania,” he said.

He acknowledged the difference between being a CEO and being a congressman dealing with slow-moving government. He pointed out his companies contract with governments.

“I think it's about motivating and inspiring people to agree that the plan that we're putting forth is truly what's best,” he said. “I'm going to surround myself with all different kinds of independent thinkers, and I believe you have to look at the best solution.”

He can envision compromising as a congressman when necessary.

“I mean, never do we ever get 100% of what we want, but at the end of the day, it's about compromise. And I think compromise is something that's part of the recipe that's missing in D.C right now,” he said.