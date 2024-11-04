WVIA Election 2024 Liveblog

Polls have opened for the General Election and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Voters in northeastern and central Pennsylvania can expect a mostly sunny and unseasonably warm day, according to the National Weather Service, with highs in the low 70s throughout the region.

Here are some key things to know as you head out to vote or await returns:

Many key races are on the line , from the presidency to Senate and House races, to state legislative races here in Pennsylvania, where there has been more than $1 billion in advertising.

The Pennsylvania Department of State has released advice for all voters , including first-time voters, on how to make their vote count – and what to do if they encounter any problems.

Election officials across our region expect heavy turnout , and urge patience as the counting process takes its course. “We’re going to be here until every single ballot is uploaded,” Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said. “The numbers are unofficial, but we’re going to stay until we have every single one in the system.”

Still weighing your options? Check out WVIA’s Voters Guide . We surveyed candidates running for local, state and federal races throughout our region based on those top voter issues and tabulated their responses here. We extended the same line of questions to all respondents on the most important issues to you.