WVIA News welcomes you to its 2024 Voter's Guide, a culmination of research done using a survey to gauge the most important issues for voters in our region. We've surveyed candidates running for local, state and federal races throughout our region based on those top voter issues and tabulated their responses here. We extended the same line of questions to all respondents on the most important issues to you.

