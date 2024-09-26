100 WVIA Way
VOTER'S GUIDE

Published September 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT

WVIA News welcomes you to its 2024 Voter's Guide, a culmination of research done using a survey to gauge the most important issues for voters in our region. We've surveyed candidates running for local, state and federal races throughout our region based on those top voter issues and tabulated their responses here. We extended the same line of questions to all respondents on the most important issues to you.

How to Use this Guide
1. Select an issue from the tabs below
2. Select your district from dropdown menu to see candidates' responses

Overview

Environment

Women's Rights

Gun Control

Economy

Education

Marijuana Legalization
Local Voter's GuideEnvironmentSocial SecurityGun ControlVotersEconomyElection 2024Matt CartwrightRob BresnahanU.S. Sen. Bob CaseyDave McCormickLuzerne CountyLackawanna CountyWyoming CountyCarbon CountyBradford CountyCentre CountyClinton CountyColumbia CountyLehigh CountyLycoming CountyMonroe CountyMontour CountyNorthampton CountyNorthumberland CountyPike CountySchuylkill CountySnyder CountySullivan CountySusquehanna CountyTioga CountyUnion CountyWayne CountyDenise MarisStephanie BorowiczNick JacobsonDavid RoweNick McGawRobert LeadbeterDeborah AdoffDane WatroMegan KocherAlec RyncavageBrenda PughEddie Day PashinskiDino DislerTim TwardzikMichael ZvalarenJamie BartonTina BurnsRobin SkibberJeffrey OlsommerTarah ProbstLisa VanWhyFern Leard