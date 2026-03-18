100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lackawanna County commisssioners plan vote on regulating county contact with ICE agents

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 18, 2026 at 5:52 PM EDT
Lackawanna County commissioners Bill Gaughan, left, Thom Welby, center, and Chris Chermak listen to speakers talk about a proposal to regulate county employee contact with ICE agents during a meeting March 18, 2026.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna County commissioners Bill Gaughan, left, Thom Welby, center, and Chris Chermak listen to speakers talk about a proposal to regulate county employee contact with ICE agents during a meeting March 18, 2026.

The Lackawanna County commissioners will likely vote next month on setting standards for county employees who encounter immigration enforcement agent requests for help, a commissioner said Wednesday.

Board of Commissioners Chairman Thom Welby said the vote would likely take place at the board’s April 1 meeting. Welby also said he’s developed an alternative to Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s Protect Our Neighbors Act aimed at regulating contact with the agents.

Welby circulated his proposal to his fellow commissioners earlier this week but declined to disclose it after a meeting Wednesday.

“Because we have to discuss it ourselves before we share it with the public,” Welby said.

Last month, Gaughan released the county solicitor’s legal analysis of his proposal anyway after the commissioners wouldn’t approve doing that. He deferred to Welby on releasing the new proposal.

Proposals under debate

In general, Gaughan’s legislation would forbid county employees from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement unless agents have a court order or judge-issued warrant.

Welby said his proposal closely resembles Gaughan’s, but Gaughan challenged that during and after the meeting.

“First of all, I think that we share the same goal, and that is to protect our residents, support our employees, and make sure the county is acting within the law,” Gaughan said.

However, Welby’s policy amounts to “internal guidance” that leaves “decisions (by employees) up to interpretation,” he said.

“It does not create clear, enforceable boundaries, and I believe that the Protect Our Neighbors ordinance that I put forward ... does do that,” Gaughan said. “But I am happy to have the conversation and discuss those differences with Commissioner Welby.”

Chermak weighs in

Commissioner Chris Chermak said Gaughan’s proposal lacks an enforcement provision.

“We have to look at it, and we'll make the best decision that we possibly can and do what we think is right and what's legal,” he said. “And we have to protect, not only the residents of Lackawanna County. We have to protect the employees here in the building. So, you know, it's not just a simple thing, and I can't ... put laws in place just on the basis of morality. What's moral, what's not moral, that's not my decision ... We will follow the law, and we will have discussions, and we'll make the appropriate decisions.”

That comment referred to two speakers earlier in the meeting who mentioned the morality of ICE’s federal immigration crackdown, which prompted Gaughan’s proposal.

Unhappy with Chermak

Maria Johnson, who chairs the theology/religious studies department at the University of Scranton, rebukes Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak for suggesting morality does not fuel the law. Chermak said he can't make decisions on a proposed immigration ordinance just based on morality. They spoke during a commissioners meeting March 18, 2026.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Maria Johnson, who chairs the theology/religious studies department at the University of Scranton, rebukes Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak for suggesting morality does not fuel the law. Chermak said he can't make decisions on a proposed immigration ordinance just based on morality. They spoke during a commissioners meeting March 18, 2026.

Chermak’s comment brought a rebuke from speaker Maria Johnson, who chairs the theology/religious studies department at the University of Scranton.

“What I had to say has been driven out of my mind by the extraordinary statement that, oh, law lives in a separate world from morality and good and evil,” Johnson said. “Commissioner Gaughan’s proposed bill stays within the law. It says keep the law. Expect people in the county to keep the law. It's not advocating rebellion in any sense.”

'Not the time for meekness'

Scranton resident Amanda Karpiak calls on the Lackawanna County commissioners to adopt Commissioner Bill Gaughan's proposed ordinance regulating county employees' contact with ICE agents. Karpiak said "now is not the time for concessions." She spoke during a commissioners meeting March 18, 2026.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Scranton resident Amanda Karpiak calls on the Lackawanna County commissioners to adopt Commissioner Bill Gaughan's proposed ordinance regulating county employees' contact with ICE agents. Karpiak said "now is not the time for concessions." She spoke during a commissioners meeting March 18, 2026.

Amanda Karpiak, a Scranton resident, mentioned fears raised in the solicitor’s legal analysis about a potential federal backlash if the county passes Gaughan’s proposal.

“I just want to say that now is not the time for cowardice. Now is not the time for meekness, and now is not the time for concessions,” Karpiak said.

“We need to draw hard lines against the abuses and constitutional violations that we've been seeing across the country, and we need to stand up, both within and outside of government. We're all caring citizens here. We're all neighbors and friends," Karpiak said. "

Scranton resident Amanda Karpiak calls on the Lackawanna County commissioners to adopt Commissioner Bill Gaughan's proposed ordinance regulating county employees' contact with ICE agents. Karpiak said 'now is not the time for concessions.' She spoke during a commissioners meeting March 18, 2026.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Scranton resident Amanda Karpiak calls on the Lackawanna County commissioners to adopt Commissioner Bill Gaughan's proposed ordinance regulating county employees' contact with ICE agents. Karpiak said 'now is not the time for concessions.' She spoke during a commissioners meeting March 18, 2026.

If we can't draw a hard line against ICE as a county, after all they're doing and after all they have done, what is the point of government? What is the point of saying we can work together to the benefit of the people?”
Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyLackawanna County CommissionersBill GaughanThom WelbyChris ChermakAmanda KarpiakMaria Johnson
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys Krawczeniuk, one of the most experienced reporters covering Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, joined WVIA News in February 2024 after almost 36 years at the Scranton Times-Tribune and 40 years overall as a reporter. Borys brings to WVIA’s young news operation decades of firsthand knowledge about how government and politics work, as well as the finer points of reporting and writing that embody journalism when it’s done right.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Related Stories