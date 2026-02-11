Shapiro praises first responders after Dickson City hospital fire

Shapiro, other officials say Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City eyes Friday reopening for ER

The Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City emergency room is aiming to reopen this Friday, Gov. Josh Shapiro and other elected officials said during a visit to the Dickson City Fire Department Tuesday.

The hospital remains closed after fire destroyed the facility's orthopedic institute last Wednesday night.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Heath, did not immediately respond to a request to verify the Friday reopening date target.

Federal judge sentences Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring co-leader to 10-year prison term

A federal judge sentenced Nicholas Dombek to 10 years in prison Tuesday, the longest term of any member of a large-scale art and memorabilia theft ring that looted museums and other venues for two decades in six states.