Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved.
UP TO DATE

Shapiro praises first responders after Dickson City hospital fire

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 11, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Shapiro, other officials say Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City eyes Friday reopening for ER

The Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City emergency room is aiming to reopen this Friday, Gov. Josh Shapiro and other elected officials said during a visit to the Dickson City Fire Department Tuesday.

The hospital remains closed after fire destroyed the facility's orthopedic institute last Wednesday night.

Lehigh Valley Health Network, part of Jefferson Heath, did not immediately respond to a request to verify the Friday reopening date target.

Federal judge sentences Lackawanna County-based art and memorabilia theft ring co-leader to 10-year prison term

A federal judge sentenced Nicholas Dombek to 10 years in prison Tuesday, the longest term of any member of a large-scale art and memorabilia theft ring that looted museums and other venues for two decades in six states.

Art and Memorabilia Theft Ring Nicholas Dombek Gov. Josh Shapiro Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City Dickson City Lackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
