Behrens no longer Keystone Mission director as Luzerne County investigates funding

Justin Behrens has stepped down as executive director of Keystone Mission early as Luzerne County investigates the organization’s use of federal funding for a pending lawsuit.

“I am no longer the executive director. I stepped away,” Behrens said Wednesday. “I’m burned out.”

He originally told WVIA News he would step down by Aug. 1.

Behrens said he would relay a request for comment to the organization's board. They had not immediately responded by mid-afternoon Wednesday.

He departs as the organization is closing its Innovation Centers for Homelessness and Poverty in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton and downsizing its operations to the Wilkes-Barre Transformation Center.

The Scranton Innovation Center closed by late June, and the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center and 365-Overnight shelter is expected to close by Thursday.

Behrens, a former CEO, returned to Keystone Mission as interim director in February after Danielle Keith-Alexandre left Keystone Mission in late January as part of what the board of directors later called a "leadership transition."

Luzerne County plan to sue over use of American Rescue Plan Act funds

Luzerne County Solicitor Harry Skene said Wednesday the county is investigating Keystone Mission’s use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for a lawsuit against the organization.

“We will investigate the requirements and obligations under the ARPA agreement and determine whether or not there was compliance,” Skene said.

The county filed a notice to sue June 26, but without details.

At that time, Luzerne County manager Romilda Crocamo said the lawsuit would focus on the $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money awarded Keystone. So far, the county has sent Keystone $413,966, Crocamo said.

Skene said the county has not written a full complaint yet, but issued the notice after hearing news of Keystone's plans to close the Wilkes-Barre center.

“The issues are not new to us,” Skene said. “The reason we acted now is that if they were going to close, we would have difficulty serving them.”

Skene said Booth Management Consulting, which assists the county in monitoring ARPA grants, is also investigating.

“There was suspicious activity prior to this,” Skene said, but he declined to elaborate.

Keystone Mission also received $109,500 in ARPA funds from the city of Wilkes-Barre last June. That money was intended to pay for the 365-Overnight shelter’s operation for the year.

Through a spokeswoman, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown declined to comment on whether the city plans to sue.

Behrens: no 'misuse, fraud or criminal behavior' with ARPA funds

Behrens has said Keystone used all its ARPA money for "programmatic purposes to support vulnerable individuals in Luzerne County."

According to an earlier news release, the expenditures included renovating the day room in Wilkes-Barre, buying supplies like hygiene kits, food and clothing, paying staff wages and activating the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center for "case-managed homelessness intervention."

Behrens said funding was also used toward "development of safe, affordable housing for local families in financial crisis."

Keystone Mission went through an independent, third-party audit assigned by Luzerne County in May, according to the release.

Luzerne County intends to sue when investigation is complete

The Luzerne County Council was expected to approve the county's lawsuit Tuesday, but did not because, Skene said, the suit isn't ready.

"When a complaint is done, they will know about it," Skene said. "It's public as soon as we file it."

