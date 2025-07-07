Scranton license plate collector shares history as Pa. gets its first new plate design in 26 years

On the wall of Tom Spott’s garage in West Scranton hangs a Pennsylvania license plate from 1942.

He’s a collector of sorts and has plates from all 50 states, two Native American reservations and countries around the world, like Australia, Antarctica and Ukraine.

"It was like a little challenge to try to get one from each state ... even in Pennsylvania like they changed the colors and stuff," said Spott.

That 1942 plate is significant. A small red metal tab with a keystone imprint is bolted on its right-hand side. It says ‘43. At one point, new license plates were sent to car owners every year. World War II stopped that practice.

“They didn't make license plates then, because of the war, because of the iron. So all they did was send you that little sticker,” he said. “They needed the steel for military use.”

License plates have been changing since cars were invented. Pennsylvania unveiled its newest plate design last year, featuring the Liberty Bell. The plates became available for the public to order in June.

Most of Spotts’ plates are from yard and garage sales or vintage shops. He found the World War II-era plate at an antique shop in Tunkhannock.

With few on the road now, there’s a slim chance he’ll find the ‘Let Freedom Ring’ design in those places ... yet.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A collage of the Pennsylvania license plates from throughout the years hanging in Tom Spott's garage in Scranton.

The license plate origin story

License plates essentially identify vehicles and their owners.

The first modern car for everyday use was created in 1886 by Carl Benz, of the now-Mercedes-Benz company.

France became the first nation to issue a vehicle registration plate in 1893, according to Techhistorian . Automobiles became widely available in America by 1901. That same year New York became the first state to require license plates.

By 1918, motor vehicles were quickly replacing horse-drawn carriages. And in that year, every U.S. state was issuing its own license plates, according to the website.

Pennsylvania’s first license plates were issued in 1906. They were made of porcelain-coated steel and featured only four numbers, according to Great American Plates . Around 1922 the state solidified the plate’s colors — dark blue and yellow.

The design of Pa.’s license plates were last changed during Governor Tom Ridge’s administration in 1999. It’s what’s on the road today: a dark blue strip at the top of the plate, a large white block in the middle featuring the identifying numbers and letters and a yellow strip at the bottom.

PennDOT An example of the new Pennsylvania license plate.

A new design for the future

License plates in recent years have been used as marketing tools to bring tourism into states.

In Spott’s garage, the Pennsylvania plates leave much to be desired, hanging next to the rainbow on Hawaii’s plate or the Rocky Mountains on Colorado’s.

The new design showcases Pennsylvania’s place in the nation’s history as the state prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026, according to the governor’s office.

"The plate celebrates Pennsylvania as the birthplace of American democracy,” said Aimee Inama, Driver and Vehicle Services press officer.

National Park Service The Liberty Bell toured the country by train in the early 1900s. The bell stopped in Scranton stop on Thanksgiving morning 1915, according to newspaper reports.

Centered in the middle of the cream plate is a grey rendering of the Liberty Bell. The national symbol for liberty and is inscribed with "Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof" from the King James version of the Bible.

The bell is symbolic of the founding of the U.S. and the Keystone State. It first rang in the tower of the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia, now called Independence Hall and managed by the National Park Service. The mute bell is free to see in Philadelphia at the Liberty Bell Center.

The liberty bell was first featured on the state's license plates in 1976 to honor the country's bicentennial.

The new license plates also complement Pennsylvania’s ‘The Great American Getaway’ campaign, Inama said.

“That's underscoring the Shapiro administration's economic development strategy and focus on tourism across the Commonwealth,” she said.

The governor launched the campaign from PNC Field in Moosic in May 2004.

Procuring a new plate

What if you still have the old plate, do you need a new one?

No, drivers can continue using their existing plates.

"PennDOT's still issuing the old registration plates as well as the new plate design, until the old inventories are depleted," said Inama.

Sick of the old plate and want a new one?

The new design is only available for standard passenger or truck registration plates.

Visit www.pa.gov/licenseplate. Then click on either standard-issue license plate or personalized registration plates. Fill out the MV-44LB form to request the new style plate. It costs $14 to replace a standard plate. There is no cost to replace a personalized plate.

Do new plates come with new characters?

Yes.

So the proper paperwork is completed and $14 paid, if required, now what?

“We'll mail you your new plates," said Inama.

Plates can only be requested in person at PennDOT’s customer service center at the Riverfront Office, 1101 South Front St., Harrisburg, PA 17104.