American Rescue Plan Act

The City of Scranton has invested more than $25 million into its parks since 2021.
Former executive director Justin Behrens departs as Keystone Mission is closing its Innovation Centers for Homelessness and Poverty in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton and Luzerne County intends to sue over federal money Keystone received.
For the last 14 months, Scranton's City Hall on Mulberry Street and Washington Avenue was covered in scaffolding. Those temporary supports were taken down ahead of city officials celebrating the building's restoration.