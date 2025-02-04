Keystone Mission announces leadership 'transition' as past director steps back into role

Keystone Mission, the homeless services organization in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, has appointed Justin Behrens as executive director following the current director’s “departure.”

A release from Keystone Mission’s Board of Directors announced the “transition” in leadership.

Danielle Keith-Alexandre, the former director and CEO, said on Thursday that her last day was Jan. 29.

The release from the board does not mention Keith-Alexandre by name.

Last week, Behrens told WVIA News the board “did not elaborate” on reasons for Keith-Alexandre’s departure when they contacted him two weeks ago to ask if he would return to Keystone Mission.

Behrens is a past CEO of Keystone Mission. He stepped down in 2023 and said he has been working on homelessness issues at the federal level since then.

In the release, the board said Behrens will focus on operations, business and church connections with his return to Keystone Mission.

During Keith-Alexandre’s tenure, the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center for Homelessness and Poverty opened the 365-Overnight Shelter, which offers sleeping space and nightly meals for around 70 people every night.

“We are grateful for their service, commitment and contribution to the mission, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors,” the board wrote of Keith-Alexandre.

