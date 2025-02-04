100 WVIA Way
Keystone Mission announces leadership 'transition' as past director steps back into role

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 4, 2025 at 11:18 AM EST
Danielle Keith-Alexandre CEO/Executive Director discuss the Keystone Mission opening .
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Danielle Keith-Alexandre, former CEO/Executive Director of Keystone Mission, discusses the opening of Wilkes-Barre's 365-Overnight shelter in June of 2024.

Keystone Mission, the homeless services organization in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, has appointed Justin Behrens as executive director following the current director’s “departure.”

A release from Keystone Mission’s Board of Directors announced the “transition” in leadership.

Danielle Keith-Alexandre, the former director and CEO, said on Thursday that her last day was Jan. 29.

The release from the board does not mention Keith-Alexandre by name.

Last week, Behrens told WVIA News the board “did not elaborate” on reasons for Keith-Alexandre’s departure when they contacted him two weeks ago to ask if he would return to Keystone Mission.

Behrens is a past CEO of Keystone Mission. He stepped down in 2023 and said he has been working on homelessness issues at the federal level since then.

In the release, the board said Behrens will focus on operations, business and church connections with his return to Keystone Mission.

During Keith-Alexandre’s tenure, the Wilkes-Barre Innovation Center for Homelessness and Poverty opened the 365-Overnight Shelter, which offers sleeping space and nightly meals for around 70 people every night.

“We are grateful for their service, commitment and contribution to the mission, and we wish them the best in their future endeavors,” the board wrote of Keith-Alexandre.
Local Keystone MissionWilkes-BarreScranton
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.

You can email Sarah at sarahscinto@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
