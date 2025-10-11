BOOKMARKS: Escape to new worlds with these fantasy reads

If reading is an escape from reality, reading fantasy might be the ultimate escape. If you really want to get away from the everyday, why not dive into an entirely new world filled with adventure and magic?

With sub-genres like high, cozy, and urban fantasy, and the increasingly popular blend of romance and fantasy known as romantasy, readers have plenty of options for their next getaway.

Let this week’s recommendations help you find a new world to explore.

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Nicole Torre, The Gilded Prose

Nicole Torre, owner, The Gilded Prose

Book: "Legendborn"

Author: Tracy Deonn

Main character Bree attempts to infiltrate a secret society who she thinks may have been involved with her mother's death.

The secret organization is full of "Legendborns," descendants of King Arthur's knights who reveal a magical war is coming. Bree has to decide whether she'll take them down or join the fight.

This story is filled with such unique and intriguing magic systems, rich world-building and a fresh take on the Arthurian legend. I could not put it down.

Nicole Torre recommends "Legendborn" Listen • 0:34

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Daniela Lopez, Mountain Top

Daniela Lopez, Mountain Top

Book: "Heavenly Bodies"

Author: Imani Erriu

This is just one of my favorite books I've read this year. I think the magic system is very unique. They have a system of Gods and stars that are based on the zodiac signs. It's just incredibly original and fun. The world-building is very easy to follow. It is beautiful.

The relationship between the main characters, Enzo and Laura, is super fun. They have great banter. They have great chemistry. Enzo is yearner and you just have to read it. I think more people need to read it. It is amazing.

Daniela Lopez recommends "Heavenly Bodies" Listen • 0:45

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Amanda Jacobs

Amanda Jacobs, co-owner, Curious Grounds Books & Brews

Book: "The Library of the Unwritten"

Author: A.J. Hackwith

This is the first in a trilogy and I would highly recommend it. It was a super fun fantasy to get into.

It talks of demons, angels, muses, humans and everything in between. It is unlike any fantasy that I have read. It takes you on quite the journey, and it has fun, witty banter and dry humor and a librarian that will give you a run for your money.

It came through our shop as a used book and read the back jacket and said, I've got to read that one before we put it on (the shelf.) We sold our copy within like, five days of putting it on our shelf. So if you're looking for a fun, new fantasy, check this one out.

Amanda Jacobs recommends "The Library of the Unwritten" Listen • 0:52

Lydia McFarlane

Lydia McFarlane, WVIA News Healthcare Reporter

Book(s): "The Legendborn Cycle"

Author: Tracy Deonn

Fall/ winter are my favorite seasons to read fantasy. There’s just something about cozying up and jumping into an elaborate plot line set in a magical realm. This year, I picked up "Legendborn,’ the first book in Tracy Deonn’s ‘The Legendborn Cycle’ series, which currently has three books out with at least two more in the works.

"Legendborn" follows Bree Matthews, a young, bright Black girl who is starting an early college program at the University of North Carolina shortly after her mother’s tragic death. She wants to escape her grief and find justice for her mother. What Bree does not expect is that these missions will lead her into a secret society of Southern-born elites who are the descendants of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. And centuries ago, their royal ancestors cast spells to endow their bloodlines with magical abilities.

The series is technically YA (Young Adult), so it moves quickly and focuses on the magic systems and conflicts rather than the romance, which I prefer in my fantasy anyway. This retelling is perfect for those who never really got over the Arthurian legends after learning about them in middle school. The Legendborn Cycle has it all — magic, mystery, campus vibes, a centuries-long conflict, history, a love triangle and a whole lot of fun.

My favorite of the series so far is "Bloodmarked," the second book, but with about 150 pages to go in "Oathbound," the third book, that might be subject to change. Bree is a wonderful heroine with a lot of spunk and strength, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed living in her world the past few months I’ve spent reading her story.

Lydia McFarlane recommends "The Legendborn Cycle" Listen • 1:29

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: "Six of Crows"

Author: Leigh Bardugo

The “Six of Crows” duology by Leigh Bardugo is one of those books I would give anything to read for the first time again. It is just so good. If you are someone who doesn’t read young adult on principle, I beg you to set that aside for the sake of this series.

This book is set in Bardugo’s “Grishaverse,” the world of elemental magic she built in the “Shadow & Bone” trilogy. But you don’t need to have read those books to keep up with the Crows of Ketterdam and the deadly heist that could change their lives forever.

The heist plot is reason enough to enjoy this book, but it’s the characters that have kept me obsessed with “Six of Crows” since first reading it. The six members of The Dregs — Kaz, Inej, Matthias, Nina, Wylan and Jesper — each live and breathe on the page. It’s impossible to choose a favorite character; Bardugo makes you care deeply for these outcast teenagers as they carve out their way in a harsh world, create their family and save one another. Every friendship and relationship between them feels real and significant, and it’s so special to read.

I’ll probably reread “Six of Crows” again soon — especially if I get my hands on the new 10th anniversary editions. Until then, as The Dregs would say, “No mourners, no funerals.”

Sarah Scinto recommends "Six of Crows" Listen • 1:25

That’s all for this episode of Bookmarks. Join us again on Oct. 25 - we’ll get in the Halloween spirit with some horrifying and spooky reads.