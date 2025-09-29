Dementia care and caregivers forum coming to Monroe County Oct. 9

The Monroe County Dementia Coalition and the Community Foundation of Monroe County will host a dementia care and caregivers forum Oct. 9 at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

Teepa Snow, a dementia care educator, will join attendees for a day of education and strategies to better support those living with dementia.

The morning session, dementia care across the healthcare setting, starts at 8:30 a.m. and goes until 11:45. The afternoon session, navigating the journey of dementia for family and caregivers, starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4.

Tickets for the event are available online at cfmcpa.org/events . They are $20 per session, $30 for both sessions and $50 with healthcare continuing education units.

– Lydia McFarlane