Celebrate the Black History Centennial in Northeast and Central Pa. throughout February

Northeast and Central Pennsylvania will commemorate 100 years of Black History this month with arts, cultural and educational events across the region.

The month-long celebration has a long history rooted in the fight for equality across the legal system and in local communities.

In February 1926, Carter Woodson, a Black educational rights activist, created “Negro History Week” which ran the second week the month. He founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life & History (ASNLH,) now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, or ASALH.

Half-a-century later, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month, according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Now, the United States has honored Black History for 100 years.

Each year, ASALH announces a new theme for the yearly Black History celebration. This year's theme is "A Century of Black History Month Commemorations."

BSP Film Festival: "Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP”

●6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5

BSP Film Festival: "Trap Film"

●3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22

Both events are at Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture, 1902 N. Main Ave., Scranton

Black Scranton Project is screening two movies for Black History Month

Black Scranton Project will host a screening of "Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP.” This event, hosted in partnership with the Lackawanna County NAACP branch, is free and light refreshments will be served.

This is the first of two movies shown by the Black Scranton Project to celebrate Black History Month.

Black Scranton Project will air “Trap Film” later this month.

"Trap Film" was a finalist for the Taking Up Space Film Festival, part of the Scranton Fringe Festival that seeks stories created by Black, Indigenous and people of color to promote historically untold stories.

Both showings are free and open to the public.

Courtesy of Black Scranton Project's Facebook Glynis Johns of Black Scranton Project.

Trivia Night: Douglass Day

●6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13

●Black Scranton Project Center for Arts and Culture, 1902 N. Main Ave., Scranton

Test your knowledge at a Jeopardy-style trivia night in Scranton

Engage in friendly competition or learn something new at Black Scranton Project’s trivia night .

Local historian, EJ Murphy and Black Scranton Project founder Glynis Johns will guide players through the game night. Be prepared to answer questions about Frederick Douglass, black culture, NEPA and more.

Bring a group or play solo. Snacks and drinks will be available. This event is free and an RSVP is encouraged. Donations will be accepted.

Arts in Bloom: Step Afrika!

●7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 21

●Bloomsburg University, 400 E. Second St., Bloomsburg, Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall

Step into the arts with Bloomsburg University

Internationally-recognized percussive dance company, Step Afrika, will stop in Bloomsburg as part of its "The Evolution Tour" at the Hass Center for the Arts.

Step is a highly-energetic art form developed by Black fraternities and sororities' song and dances in the 1900s.

In stepping, "the body becomes an instrument" and dancers combine footsteps, claps and spoken word to create complex rhythms, according to Step Afrika.

Bloomsburg University and Arts in Bloom are organizers for Step Afrika's Columbia County show.

Tickets are available online.

Fighter’s Heaven Black History Month Celebration

● 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28

● Fighter's Heaven, 58 Sculps Hill Road, Orwigsburg

Attend an afternoon of boxing history and soul food

Step in the ring and learn about boxing history and Black excellence at this event in Schuylkill County.

Hall of Fame Trainer of Champions, Aaron Snowell, will host the celebration at Fighter’s Heaven training camp with a range of events from special guest speakers, appearances from boxing champions and a Jack Johnson exhibit.

Soul food will be offered at the end of the event. This free celebration is open to everyone.

Courtesy of Black Scranton Project Black Scranton Project will host a trivia night and Q&A on Feb. 16.

Check out other events around the region

●Kahlil Kwame Bell is performing at the BookHouse Concert series at Hughes Library . Bell is a Grammy-affiliated percussionist, composer, author and former music educator. The concert is Friday, Feb. 6 and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and seating is first come-first serve.

●The 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration, Remembering His Legacy, at Bloomsburg University with keynote speaker John E. Wetzel. This event begins 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10.

●Test your skills with a trivia night and Q&A at the University of Scranton with Black Scranton Project and the Waverly Community House Destination Freedom Program on Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

●The 2nd Annual Black History Month Ball at Bloomsburg University is Thursday, Feb. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. There is a formal dress code and an RSVP is required by February 13.

●Try your hand at a judge-free talent show with the Lackawanna County NAACP Branch and the Black Scranton Project in Scranton on Feb. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m.