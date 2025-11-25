Feeding Foresters: Forest City students deliver Thanksgiving dinner ingredients to record number of neighbors

The school bus rolled along streets in Forest City, its passengers ready to deliver Thanksgiving. With unprecedented need in the community, the bus had never stopped so much.

Each stop on Monday offered a chance for gratitude, as Forest City Regional students continued an annual tradition.

“It's amazing, being able to give back to your community,” senior Brendan Korty said. “We come from a small area, so it's really nice to just be able to give back to as many people as you can.”

Each fall, district students seek donations of both food and funds to make the Thanksgiving food deliveries. Forest City started the Feed-a-Friend program more than 30 years ago. After learning about the transportation issues of some of the recipients, students began delivering the dinner ingredients about two decades ago.

As the bus rolled down Railroad Street, a few dozen frozen turkeys bounced in the backseats. Sturdy boxes, which had once held bananas, sat filled with dinner ingredients. Students packed and delivered 84 boxes — more than last year and nearly double from two years ago.

“It's wonderful knowing that we can help out the community and that all these families are all having a Thanksgiving dinner,” junior Marlo Urbas said.

Community effort in Forest City

About 800 students attend Forest City schools, with 400 of them at the high school. As school started on Monday, 100 of those students gathered in the cafeteria to pack boxes.

“I really think that it shows that the school is truly a family and that we all try to work together,” senior Kyleigh Haser said. “We're all just a very close community.”

1 of 7 — 11242025_thanks005.jpg James Weckel, a sixth grader at Forest City, adds evaporated milk to a box for delivery. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 7 — 11242025_thanks001.jpg Forest City junior Kayla Pecko packs boxes with green beans. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 7 — 11242025_thanks002.jpg Forest City students pack 84 boxes of Thanksgiving ingredients to hand out to neighbors. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 7 — 11242025_thanks003.jpg Caleb Mauro, Brendan Korty and Jeremy Slick carry turkeys to the bus. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 7 — 11242025_thanks004.jpg CeCe Franks, a freshman, places butter in a box of Thanksgiving donations. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 7 — 11242025_thanks006.jpg Donation boxes are filled at Forest City Regional High School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 7 — 11242025_thanks011.jpg Forest City teacher Courtney Daniels gives students instructions for packing food boxes. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Math teachers and student council advisers, Mickayla McHale and Courtney Daniels, assigned students to groups and dinner ingredients. Some students packed cans of green beans, others cranberry sauce or sweet potatoes. A last-minute stuffing delivery ensured there would be enough.

“The community is always the first to help us out when we're in need,” McHale said. “There are so many small businesses. A lot of families are just always looking for a place to help us out. So it's really been incredible.”

For a few weeks, the student council collected food and monetary donations. The National Wild Turkey Federation and Bianca Beck Memorial Foundation provided financial support, and an anonymous donor donated all 84 frozen turkeys. Zazzera’s Supermarket in Forest City helps provide the food that isn’t donated.

The students learn about the needs and challenges in their own community. Juniors and seniors on student council make the deliveries and serve as role models.

“The younger students, as they're moving up in grades, they want to be part of that bus delivery and be part of that help and that impactful statement,” Daniels said. “These students are seeing that we're making a difference.”

Delivering dinner on a school bus

Students packed two buses with boxes. Forest City, located in Susquehanna County, also includes students from Lackawanna and Wayne counties. One bus stayed closer to the borough, and the other covered many miles.

1 of 3 — 11242025_thanks009.jpg Forest City junior JoEllen Jones carries a box to deliver to a home. Driver Tom Nebzydoski has volunteered his time for 20 years for the program. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 11242025_thanks007.jpg Forest City Regional High School students fill one of two buses to deliver food in the community. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 11242025_thanks008.jpg Students delivered turkeys and other Thanksgiving dinner items to 84 homes on Monday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Daniels sat on Bus 7 with her list of stops — some of them the homes of district students, others recommended through the community. Veteran driver Tom Nebzydoski knew the best route to get there. Bus drivers also donate their time and buses for the day. Nebzydoski has driven for the program for 20 years.

“Everybody should give. There's too many people that take,” he said. “Everybody should give back something.”

Thankful neighbors opened their doors to smiling students, the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner, and the power of community.

“We get as many turkeys as we can, as many dinners as possible, because you don't want to leave a family out,” Brendan said. “We all come together.”