Thankfulness in abundance at multifaith dinner in Scranton

Leah Moore is thankful for dancing.

THANKFUL: Leah Moore Listen • 0:12

THANKFUL: Jennie Knies Listen • 0:06

Jennie Knies is thankful to have such a wonderful son.

William Knies, who sat next to his mother, knows it.

She’s also thankful for Temple Hesed and for the events they host like the Scranton Area Ministerium’s Multifaith Thanksgiving Celebration.

A group of people from across faiths shared a vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday ahead of the holiday — the beginning of the end of the year. The event is usually held on a Friday before Temple Hesed’s service but the snowstorm rescheduled the dinner.

The ministerium has held the dinner to mark the start of Friends of the Poors’ Thanksgiving Community Program for three decades.

Moore works for Friends of the Poor. She is thankful for her family and friends.

"And good food and good music," said the Wyoming resident.

For the past seven years Temple Hesed has hosted the dinner.

"It's really a lovely chance for everybody to come together,” said Rabbi Daniel Swartz.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Rabbi Daniel Swartz from Temple Hesed speaks with guests at the multifaith Thanksgiving dinner.

THANKFUL: Rabbi Daniel Swartz Listen • 0:24

THANKFUL: The Rev. Mark Alexander Listen • 0:17

Swartz is thankful for a lot, including his wife and daughter.

He also just got back from a conference near Rome that launched a global, multi-faith, women-led climate action network.

“I'm was so honored to be a part of that, and they give me lots of hope," he said.

The ministerium’s goal is to unite the local religious community. The Rev. Mark Alexander, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Scranton, is president.

"I am thankful that we're done with the election,' he laughed, adding "I'm thankful that I've actually been able to see my grandchildren grow ... and start to become good students in the school.”

1 of 2 — 112424_Thanksgiving002.jpg Mila Trushina, 3, enjoys a vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner at Temple Hesed in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 112424_Thanksgiving005.jpg Families joined tables to share the experience with each another. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

THANKFUL: Ruth & Alice Gold Listen • 0:16

People of all ages ate together at the dinner. Families came together and sat with friends.

Alice Gold is 8 years old.

The Wayne Highlands student is thankful for her mom and her teachers.

Her sister, Ruth Gold, sat across the table from her sister and next to their mom.

She says she’s thankful for everything.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Stacy and Amelia Nivert, 11, share a laugh during the Multifaith Thanksgiving at Temple Hesed.

Down the table Amelia Nivert, 11, ate chips next to her mom, Stacy Nivert.

Amelia is thankful for: “my friends and family, my pets, my mom and dad, my brothers ... basically everyone in my family.”

THANKFUL: Amelia Nivert Listen • 0:17

The Niverts and other families pushed two tables together to share in the festivities.

“This is a wonderful time to get together as a community, both within the Jewish community, but also the broader community, and celebrate all the wonderful things and blessings that we have at the moment, including this one,” said Stacy Nivert.

Happy Thanksgiving from WVIA.