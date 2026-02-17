100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Carbon County facility is world's largest indoor producer of lettuce

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

PLANT PEOPLE: Little Leaf Farms in Carbon Co. provides fresh, sustainably grown lettuce to East Coast

Most lettuce sold in grocery stores along the East Coast comes from four greenhouses in Carbon County.

Little Leaf Farms has become the largest indoor producer of leafy greens in the world, using advanced greenhouse technologies and sustainable practices, according to its CEO.

NEWS VOICES: WVIA News series focuses on data center developments in Northeast Pa.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Kat Bolus discuss the WVIA News series, Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma? This series focuses on data center developments in Northeast Pennsylvania and how they could affect area communities.

Tags
UP TO DATE Data CentersCarbon CountyLackawanna CountyLuzerne County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News