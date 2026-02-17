Carbon County facility is world's largest indoor producer of lettuce

PLANT PEOPLE: Little Leaf Farms in Carbon Co. provides fresh, sustainably grown lettuce to East Coast

Most lettuce sold in grocery stores along the East Coast comes from four greenhouses in Carbon County.

Little Leaf Farms has become the largest indoor producer of leafy greens in the world, using advanced greenhouse technologies and sustainable practices, according to its CEO.

NEWS VOICES: WVIA News series focuses on data center developments in Northeast Pa.

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Kat Bolus discuss the WVIA News series, Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma? This series focuses on data center developments in Northeast Pennsylvania and how they could affect area communities.