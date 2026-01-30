SPORTS VOICES: Danville vs. Lewisburg boys basketball, North Pocono-Abington Heights girls basketball 'Pink Game'

In this week's Sports Voices, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about the upcoming Danville vs Lewisburg boys basketball game as the season comes down to the wire.

They also preview the North Pocono-Abington Heights girls basketball "Pink Game" coming up next Tuesday, high school wrestling duals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and more.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube page.