100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Danville vs. Lewisburg boys basketball, North Pocono-Abington Heights girls basketball 'Pink Game'

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published January 30, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In this week's Sports Voices, Roger and Bob talk in the WVIA Podcast Studio about the upcoming Danville vs Lewisburg boys basketball game as the season comes down to the wire.

They also preview the North Pocono-Abington Heights girls basketball "Pink Game" coming up next Tuesday, high school wrestling duals, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and more.

You can listen above, or watch on our YouTube page.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesFOX56High school basketballHigh school sportsWilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News