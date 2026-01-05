EVENTFUL: What to expect at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show

For one week every January, Pennsylvania's agriculture leaders create a sprawling indoor farming experience to inform, inspire and connect residents with one of the state's largest industries.

The theme for the 110th Pennsylvania Farm Show is “Growing a Nation,” kicking off a year of activities nationwide honoring America’s 250th anniversary.

Also known as Pennsylvania’s State Fair, the event runs from January 10-17, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days, with a food court preview day Jan. 9.

1 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow014 Children dig and rake for root vegetables at a display at the 2025 PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow007 A sheep is sheared in the first step of the Shear to Shawl competition at the 2025 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow025 Sisters Brianna 14, and Abby 18, Bulfaro ready one of their 14 sheep to be shown at the 2025 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The two are members of the 4H. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow026 A tractor square dance presentation at the 2025 PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

What is the PA Farm Show like?

Held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, it's the largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation.

The farm show complex is vast, with several expo halls, two arenas, a barn and a very popular food court (more on that later).

Attendees will have up-close encounters with thousands of animals like alpacas, rabbits and cows, and opportunities to meet with the state’s leading potato, mushroom and Christmas tree growers.

The state’s youth soak up inspiration on trips with their school’s FFA clubs as farmers care for and show their livestock in the facility. Some will be lucky enough to watch a cow give birth.

Lawmakers convene at the event and residents and businesses compete for the best recipes and Pennsylvania-grown produce.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Pennsylvania growers compete for the best produce in the Pennsylvania Farm Show's many competitions.

Activities for the whole family include goat snuggling, cattle shows, musical performances and a mullet contest to determine which Pennsylvanian has the best version of the popular 1980s hairstyle.

Exhibitors will include businesses selling Pennsylvania-made products and organizations like Dairy Farmers of America and the Bluebird Society of Pennsylvania.

The decades-long tradition in which Pennsylvania artists create a masterpiece with roughly 1,000 pounds of butter is always a hit. 2025’s butter sculpture depicted a life-size cow and a methane digester, highlighting the dairy industry and renewable energy.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News A favorite at the PA Farm Show is the giant butter sculpture, made by Pennsylvania artists with 1,000 pounds of butter.

Food at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Culinary demonstrations, competitions and concessions showcase the quality of food grown in Pennsylvania.

Organizations like the PA State Beekeepers Association, PA Cooperative Potato Growers, PA Maple Syrup Producers Council and PA Mushroom Farmers sell meals in the food court. Menu items include pierogies, potato donuts, BBQ sandwiches, apple cider and maple cotton candy.

Patrons line up for the PA Dairymen’s Association “famous” milkshakes. Proceeds from the milkshakes go towards agricultural scholarships, FFA career development and other educational programs.

This year, in honor of America250, a red white and blue milkshake flight is available with strawberry, vanilla and raspberry colors.

The PA Dairymen’s Association also sells ice cream, deep-fried mozzarella cheese cubes and grilled cheese sandwiches at the farm show.

Exhibitors selling food items will include German Roasted Nuts, Gourmet Popcorn of Carlisle, Wow Fudge and Belgian Chocolates, and Setas Mushrooms.

1 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow032 4-H participants prepare their cows for show during the 2025 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow002 Children meet Lucky the dog, the first dog trained to detect the Spotted Lantern Fly. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow028 A young girl rides the carousel at the PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow006 A team from Schuylkill County competed in the sheep to shawl competition at the 2025 PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Plan your visit

The farm show officially kicks off Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8 a.m. But on Friday, the food court is open to the public.

Admission to the farm show is free. Parking costs $15 but is free on Friday, Jan. 9.

The daily schedule lists the activities happening each day. You can find a map of the Pa Farm Show complex here and the exhibitor listings here .

2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show hours

Jan. 9 - 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (food court only)

Jan. 10 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 11 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 12 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 13 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 14 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 15 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 16 - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 17 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WVIA Live Remote

The WVIA News team will report at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show on Thursday, Jan. 15. Tune in to WVIA Radio for live reports from Harrisburg during NPR's All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m.