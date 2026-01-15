STAY TUNED: WVIA News to report live from the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg today

The WVIA News team is hitting the road once again, bringing our listeners coverage from the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Also known as the Pennsylvania State Fair, the event is the largest indoor agricultural expo in the United States.

This year’s theme, “Growing a Nation,” honors America’s 250th anniversary and highlights how Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry has shaped the country.

The WVIA News team will speak with farmers, educators and leaders in the industry about the past, present and future of agriculture.

Join us for live reports during All Things Considered today, Thursday Jan. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. on WVIA-FM, and watch for more coverage here at wvia.org.