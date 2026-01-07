Pennsylvania Farm Show; Russell Redding; Fiona Powell; January 7 2026

Russell Redding, PA Secretary of Agriculture, speaking with

WVIA's Fiona Powell before her retirement, in anticipation

of the 2021 PA Farm Show. They talked about the importance

of agriculture in PA, about the Farm Show and about "All

Creatures Great and Small" by James Herriot.

The 2026 PA Farm show will run from January 10th

through the 17th at the PA Farm Show Complex &

Expo Center in Harrisburg. www.farmshow.pa.gov/

A new season of the PBS series "All Creatures Great & Small"

will have its premiere on Sunday, January 11th at 9:00 pm

on WVIA TV.

There will be a special sneak preview of the first episode

on Thursday, January 8th at 7:00 pm at the WVIA Public

Media Center, 100 WVIA Way in Pittston. There is no

admission fee and the public is invited to attend.

Laura Ducceschi is the special guest.

Those who attend are asked to bring a donation of

pet food or supplies to be distributed to local animal

shelters. www.wvia.org/events

The WVIA News Team will broadcast live from the

2026 PA Farm Show on Thursday, January 15th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm.

