Potato farmers celebrate centuries of growth in nation's 'snack food capital' at PA Farm Show

The foundational ingredient in some of America’s favorite dishes has been around long before any of us.

Potatoes, grown in Pennsylvania and roughly 30 other states, are a pillar in the country’s agriculture industry, economy and nutrition.

The Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers offered an informative perspective at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show.

America’s favorite

Dubbed America's favorite vegetable based on research by Potatoes USA, the crop was first planted in the United States in the 1700s, roughly 300 years ago.

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary in 2026, it’s hard not to reflect on the advancements made over the years. But potatoes have remained a popular food source.

Nathan Tallman is CEO of the Pennsylvania Co-operative Potato Growers, a nonprofit that connects potato growers with buyers.

“We have a very rich history in Pennsylvania growing potatoes,” said Tallman, who comes from a family of potato growers.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Potatoes have been grown in North America for hundreds of years. The importance of the crop is highlighted as America celebrates 250 years.

With hundreds of varieties now grown in Pa. and thousands of recipes using spuds, Tallman said the industry has evolved thanks to technology and with consumers in mind.

“Equipment is changing all the time. Growers used to work with two-row equipment. Now they're up to 16-row equipment,” he explained. “But we're always looking for new varieties and better yielding varieties. That's what growers want.”

There are more than two dozen potato farms in Pennsylvania. Potatoes are in season in Pennsylvania from August to April, Tallman says.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News A map shows potato growers and potato chip producers in Pennsylvania.

Buyers include wholesalers, retailers and potato chip companies.

“Pennsylvania is the snack food capital of the world. We work with five chip processors,” he said.

Those Pennsylvania-based chip processors such as UTZ, Herr’s and Middleswarth buy potatoes from farmers in this state and others, depending on the time of year.

A versatile vegetable

At the Pennsylvania Farm Show, a mascot named Spud walks around the potato exhibit while customers line up for potato donuts.

“We've been selling the potato donuts since around the 1950s,” Tallman said. “That's one of our hallmark items here that’s very well known.”

The cooperative informs about the potato industry and serves up french fries, pierogi and more, all made with Pennsylvania potatoes.

The nonprofit supports the industry beyond bringing attention to where the vegetable comes from. Proceeds from the farm show and other fundraisers fund research to ultimately help farmers produce more.