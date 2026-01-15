Pa. farmers and agriculture experts highlight need for mental health support at public hearing

Pennsylvania farmers and agricultural experts spoke at a public hearing in Harrisburg Wednesday, saying they're dealing with a mental health crisis and need more support from the state.

Jeff Corle is a former dairy farmer in Somerset County. He said he had to shut down his family's farm in 2022 due to financial pressures, like many small dairy farmers in recent years. According to a 2018 analysis by Farm Aid, the number of American dairy farms has dropped by more than 93% since 1970. Industry leaders point to low milk prices and increased competition with larger dairy farms.

Corle told lawmakers the story of the last day he saw his cattle as he loaded them onto a truck.

"When the last of my cows, my stubborn little Dolly, was finally loaded onto the trailer and that trailer door slammed shut, well... Reality began to set in," Corle said. "My life as a dairy farmer was over."

Corle said the guilt of letting down his family and his cattle almost drove him to suicide. Instead, he ended up recording and releasing the viral song, "Empty Barn." Now, he travels across the country to speak with other farmers about mental health awareness.

Florence Becot leads Penn State's Agricultural Safety and Health Program. Speaking to state lawmakers, she said the burden of solving the mental health crisis shouldn't fall on farmers.

"I have been in rooms where farmers push back on the idea that they need to, quote, 'work on themselves' or see a doctor," Becot said. "Often these farmers remind me that much of what drives their stress lies outside of their control and requires actions from policy makers."

Becot recommends state lawmakers invest in rural health care, ensure fair and stable agricultural markets, and remove red tape for disaster relief and commodity insurance.

/ AgriSafe Network / AgriSafe Network Representatives from Penn State Extension shared several resources for farmers in need of mental health support at Wednesday's hearing, including a number for the AgriStress helpline. It's similar to the 988 Suicide and Prevention hotline, but call operators at AgriStress have extra training to relate to agriculture, forestry, and fishing workers.

Ginger Fenton leads Penn State Extension's Farm Stress Team and said their "Mending the Stress Fence" program is offered as a webinar or an in-person training for wellness and resources on suicide prevention.

"Over the past year, we have observed an uptick in the requests for this program, specifically for field and forage crop producers, as these producers are facing added pressure from export market uncertainty, high input costs and fluctuations in commodity prices," Fenton said.

Fenton says her team is running on a tight budget, even though their programs are in high demand. She said their health and safety programs often don't generate revenue.

Several testifiers said the state should invest more in health programs for farmers, especially as rural areas face an increased lack of care.

In her written testimony, Becot said that nationally, agriculture has the fourth-highest suicide rate of any occupation, and farmers who die by suicide are less likely than the general population to have had prior treatment or warning signs. Becot said her office tracked 11 farmer suicides in Pennsylvania between 2020 and 2024.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Farmers can also call or text the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474.

Read more from our partners at WPSU.