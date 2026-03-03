Bass Pro Shops, other retailers could spur development, tax revenue in Lycoming County

Calling it the largest construction project in Lycoming County in the last 50 years, developers and community leaders expect new retailers will bring tourists and tax dollars.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the former Best Buy store — the location of the future Bass Pro Shops, which developers announced plans for last year.

The Lycoming Mall property — now called The District at Lycoming Valley — will soon include a Wawa and a Hilton-branded hotel, said Ara Kervandjian, of the development firm FAMvest. The firm bought the closed mall three years ago and plans to demolish it.

Kervandjian, the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and others used Sunday’s public open house as a way to promote the project and answer questions. With the announcement of Bass Pro Shops, other national retailers have expressed interest in the project, including at the former Big Lots store.

“This development is more about just one store. It's about transforming The District at Lycoming Valley into a vibrant, dynamic destination — a place where retail, dining, hospitality and community life comes together, not to mention all the wonderful jobs that it would create in this market,” Kervandjian said, according to a recording of the event posted by the chamber.

Shop could be tourist attraction

Bass Pro Shops specializes in fishing, hunting, camping, boating and other outdoor gear. The only Bass Pro Shops currently open in Pennsylvania is in suburban Harrisburg, with stores planned for outside Pittsburgh and in Muncy Twp. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s, and together have nearly 200 stores. A Cabela's store is located in Hamburg, Berks County.

The location near Williamsport, known as a gateway to the Pennsylvania Wilds , will serve as an “outpost” store. Its 77,000 square feet will be about four times larger than the former Best Buy building.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate and amplify the outdoor heritage that defines our region, and it is an opportunity that will benefit this community for decades to come,” Kervandjian said.

Muncy Twp. was in competition for the store with locations including State College and Wilkes-Barre, according to state Rep. Joe Hamm, a Republican who serves part of Lycoming and Sullivan counties.

“It's not just a retail store,” he said. “When people come, they don't come to spend an hour at the Bass Pro Shop and go home. They come to shop and then explore the area.”

The company has submitted land development plans and is working with Muncy Twp., Lycoming County, the Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Developers hope to start construction in late spring and open the store next year.

Project could impact population, tax revenue

Between now and 2050, the counties in Sen. Gene Yaw’s district — Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan, Union and Tioga — are all projected to lose population. He serves as chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.

“We will lose population provided we maintain the status quo and don't do anything,” he said. “That's why this project is so important. We need to do something.”

Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce / Facebook screenshot State Sen. Gene Yaw speaks about the potential impact of the Bass Pro Shop project and other development.

In 2000, Lycoming County’s population was about 120,000. Latest estimates show a decrease to about 113,000.

“The commissioners are of strong belief and committed that we must grow our county,” Commissioner Scott Metzger said. “If we remain stagnant, apathy will continue to set in, and we'll have further decline in our population, and our kids will go elsewhere.”

Hamm said the project is a chance to grow the community.

“We are bringing things here,” he said. “This is what brings families here.”

The project will also bring more tax revenue.

In 2018, when the mall was already in decline, the property was assessed at $56 million. Last year, it was assessed at $9 million. Over six years, the county, township and Muncy School District have lost about $6 million in tax revenue, Metzger said.

“We want a community that fosters positivity and welcomes businesses with open arms that want to call Lycoming County their home,” he said.

Bush House Estate could be demolished

Facebook Developers plan to demolish at least part of the Bush House Estate.

The addition of the Wawa convenience store and gas station and Hilton-branded hotel will mean at least part of the Bush House Estate property will be demolished. That announcement on Sunday spurred anger for many in the community.

The property, also now owned by FAMvest, was once a popular location for weddings and other events. The firm purchased the property because of its commercial and retail value and has tried to find an operator for events, according to the firm. The cottages and barn will be demolished to make room for the Wawa. During Sunday's event, the firm encouraged anyone interested in purchasing the house itself to reach out.