Shapiro highlights Scranton School District's success, progress due to more state funding

Less than a decade ago, the Scranton School District faced financial collapse. The largest district in Lackawanna County slashed programs, eliminated preschool, furloughed staff and considered closing buildings.

On Wednesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro used the district as an example of the progress that can be made with additional state funding.

“We didn't want to shortchange these students. We wanted to be able to invest in them again and make sure that every child of God has an opportunity for success in life,” Shapiro said at Isaac Tripp Elementary School. “We are here because this is an example of what is possible when we both work together and when we meet our constitutional obligation to our children.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Children at Isaac Tripp Elementary School in Scranton waved flags and made signs and art to welcome Gov. Josh Shapiro to the school.

Over the last three years, Scranton has received a $28.4 million increase — or nearly 40% — in state money. Total state funding for Scranton has increased from $73.6 million in 2022-23 to $102 million in 2024-25.

The state placed the district in financial recovery in 2019, after years of the district borrowing money to pay bills. The district, historically underfunded by the state, benefited greatly from federal COVID-19 grants and increases in state funding.

Schools across the state had rallied for years for fair funding. In February 2023, Commonwealth Court ruled that the state’s system to fund education was unconstitutional. Since taking office, Shapiro has secured more than $2 billion more for K-12 public education, the largest investment in Pennsylvania history.

His 2025-26 budget proposal includes $526 million in adequacy formula funding — the exact number bipartisan leaders agreed to last year — and a $75 million increase in basic education funding.

1 of 5 — 05212025_Shapiro001.jpg Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks about education funding during a press conference at Isaac Tripp Elementary School in West Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 05212025_Shapiro002.jpg Scranton Superintendent Erin Keating speaks about the impact of more state funding during a press conference at Isaac Tripp Elementary School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 05212025_Shapiro009.jpg State Reps. Jim Haddock, Kyle Mullins and Bridget Kosierowski, School Board President Ty Holmes, Superintendent Erin Keating and acting Secretary of Education Carrie Rowe clap for Gov. Josh Shapiro. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 05212025_Shapiro014.jpg Gov. Josh Shapiro and dignitaries look to the children attending the press conference at Isaac Tripp Elementary School in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 05212025_Shapiro007.jpg State Rep. Bridget Kosierowski speaks about the importance of fair education funding as Gov. Josh Shapiro, Superintendent Erin Keating and acting Secretary of Education Carrie Rowe look on. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

The scoreboard in the West Scranton school’s gymnasium displayed the number 48, in honor of Shapiro being the 48th governor of Pennsylvania.

Prior to a press conference, Shapiro met with students and talked to them about bills and his veto power (the students said yes to more recess). Children lined a hallway, holding welcome signs and waving American flags.

With more funding, those students will have more opportunities, Superintendent Erin Keating said.

About 80% of the district’s 9,300 students are classified as economically disadvantaged. They speak more than 60 languages.

“For too long, districts like Scranton have operated under the weight of being historically underfunded, trying to do more with less, and competing with people who had far greater resources,” Keating said.

The district exited financial recovery in 2023. Additional funding has allowed the district to resume intermediate school music classes, increase offerings in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects, update buildings and offer more mental health services. Through a partnership with the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA, the district is slowly bringing back a preschool program.

“Your commitment to changing all of that, and your belief that a child's ZIP code should never determine their educational opportunities is not only commendable, but it's transformative,” Keating told Shapiro. “Our investments are targeted, our vision is bold, and our commitment is unwavering to our students.”