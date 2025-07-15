BREAKING: New parking proposal for downtown Scranton would scrap paid Saturday street parking

Parking would remain free on Saturdays in Scranton in a new deal meant to bolster the city parking system's future and aid downtown businesses and residents, Mayor Paige Cognetti announced Tuesday morning.

"The new debt refinancing package and its reduction in metered parking hours recognizes the concerns that have been voiced by downtown business owners and residents alike, while also reflecting our commitment to sound financial management when it comes to the city’s assets,” Cognetti said in a statement. “I am grateful for the fair and reasonable terms that went into renegotiating this agreement and the high level of professionalism of all parties involved."

The new proposal would also extend weekday parking hours to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of a previously proposed 7 a.m. start.

The current weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The previous proposal sought to add 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. paid street parking on Saturday.

Last Tuesday, business owners, residents and nonprofits showed up at Scranton's City Council meeting to protest extending the hours required to pay for street parking downtown.

The nonprofit National Development Council (NDC), now called Grow America, leases the Scranton Parking Authority's garages and street meters from the city.

The. nonprofit asked city council to approve the extending payment hours as part of a proposal to ensure the payment of bonds issued almost a decade ago.

Council tied 2-2 on the vote to change the parking, which killed the proposal. Members Mark McAndrew and Tom Schuster voted no. Council president Gerald Smurl and member Jessica Rothchild voted yes. Councilman Bill King was absent.

All council members had issues with the proposal.

Grow America took over the city's parking system and its debt in 2016. The nonprofit proposed the changes to parking in a move to refinance $45 million in outstanding debt.

At last Tuesday's meeting, nonprofit representatives said current bonds could go into default without refinancing.

They secured a deal with the investment firm, AllianceBerstein, that eliminates $15 million by restructuring the debt but requires extending paid street parking hours, Dave Trevisani, from Community Development Property Scranton, a Grow America arm, told council.

"The financiers have generously agreed to retain the original terms when it comes to refinancing the $45 million debt, including shaving off $15 million, and thereby helping to prevent the loan from heading into a disastrous default," according to the press release.

Many residents and business owners, including Rothchild, voiced concerns about the often-times confusing parking kiosks.

The city says the new terms requires Grow America to conduct a comprehensive downtown parking study. The study will assess the current state of downtown parking and focus on data gathering and public outreach, ultimately creating an effective strategy to meet the city’s long-term economic development needs.