100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Millions of trout stocked in waterways across Pa. ahead of trout season opening day Saturday

WVIA | By Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
A volunteer throws trout into the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park in Lackawanna County.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
A volunteer throws trout into the lake at Merli Sarnowski Park in Lackawanna County.

In Lackawanna County fish shot out of a yellow hose and into the lake at Merli-Sarnoski Park.

The surface of the water moved as hundreds of Brook Trout swam out into the lake in Fell Twp.

The fish were trucked up from the Benner Spring State Fish Hatchery in State College ahead of the first day of trout season on Saturday, April 5.

"Everywhere that we're stocking trout is open to the public," said Mike Parker, Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. "So you know that's over 120 lakes, almost 700 stream sections all across the state."

The agency will stock waterways across the state with around 4.3 million trout this season.

Nate Hoffer, a fish culturist for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, checks the trout in truck tanks at Merli-Sarnowski Park.
1 of 5  — 04032025_Trout002.jpg
Nate Hoffer, a fish culturist for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, checks the trout in truck tanks at Merli-Sarnowski Park.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Nate Hoffer, a fish culturist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, prepares to release trout.
2 of 5  — 04032025_Trout004.jpg
Nate Hoffer, a fish culturist with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, prepares to release trout.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission employees and volunteers prepare to stock the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park in Fell Twp. with brook trout.
3 of 5  — 04032025_Trout003.jpg
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission employees and volunteers prepare to stock the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park in Fell Twp. with brook trout.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Brook trout flow through a tube from the truck to the lake.
4 of 5  — 04032025_Trout005.jpg
Brook trout flow through a tube from the truck to the lake.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Brook trout are released through a tube into the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park.
5 of 5  — 04032025_Trout010.jpg
Brook trout are released through a tube into the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

At the Lackawanna County park, volunteers and Fish and Boat Commission employees hooked the hoses onto tanks on the back of a truck. Nate Hoffer, a fish culturist, pulled up the hatch to a door to release the trout.

A small group gathered on the park's beach. Smaller fish were piped into the lake first. Some tried to swim back up the hose. Then another truck pulled up with the trophy fish. Volunteers spilled buckets of the big fish into the lake. They used nets to flop the fish into the water. The trout squirmed in the outside air before gliding through the water.

Trophy trout are released into the lake at Merli Sarnowski Park in Lackawanna County.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Trophy trout are released into the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park in Lackawanna County.

“For the most part, the time to get out and fish for trout is between now and Labor Day," said Parker.

Trout season may be most popular for anglers, but it’s just the beginning of fishing opportunities in Pennsylvania. he said.

“You know, bass, catfish, walleye, up in the the Erie corner of Pennsylvania, world class Steelhead fishing like nowhere else in the country," said Parker.

A current state trout permit is required to fish for trout in Pennsylvania waters. The season begins Saturday at 8 a.m. and ends on Sept. 1. The extended season runs from Sept. 2 to Dec. 31.

For more details, visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/fishandboat/fishing/all-about-fish/catch-pa-fish/trout.html

Nate Hoffer, a fish culturist from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, catches trout by net to release.
1 of 4  — 04032025_Trout011.jpg
Nate Hoffer, a fish culturist from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, catches trout by net to release.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ed Fortuna, a volunteer from Taylor, takes a net of trout from Nate Hoffer from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
2 of 4  — 04032025_Trout007.jpg
Ed Fortuna, a volunteer from Taylor, takes a net of trout from Nate Hoffer from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Trophy trout are stocked in the lake at Merli-Sarnoski Park in Fell Twp.
3 of 4  — 04032025_Trout001.jpg
Trophy trout are stocked in the lake at Merli-Sarnoski Park in Fell Twp.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News
Ed Fortuna, a volunteer from Taylor, helps release trout into the lake at Merli Sarnowski Park.
4 of 4  — 04032025_Trout006.jpg
Ed Fortuna, a volunteer from Taylor, helps release trout into the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park.
Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Tags
Local Lackawanna CountyPennsylvania Fish and Boat CommissionTrout FishingMerli-Sarnoski Park
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Kat Bolus is the community reporter for the WVIA News Team. She is a former reporter and columnist at The Times-Tribune, a Scrantonian and cat mom.

You can email Kat at katbolus@wvia.org
See stories by Kat Bolus | WVIA News