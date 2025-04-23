From classroom to creek: Abington Heights students learn about trout by raising and releasing fish

Small rainbow trout swam in temperature-controlled water in a clear plastic container in the back of Chris Hall’s Jeep.

Fourth graders from Clarks Summit Elementary School took turns saying "hello" to their tiny temporary aquatic classmates.

Hall, a fourth-grade teacher at the school, netted the fish, called fry at their life stage, out of the container. The students helped him count just how many trout his class raised.

Hall’s class is part of the Pennsylvania Trout in the Classroom program, which is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and PA Trout Unlimited . Teachers and students raise trout to learn about not only the life cycle, but also coldwater conservation.

"It shows the kids different type of ecosystems and how they're so fragile, and why on this day, like Earth Day, that we need to take care of planet Earth,” he said.

1 of 7 — 04222025_Trout001.jpg Abington Heights School District teacher Chris Hall puts trout into a bucket while his class of fourth grade students count them. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 7 — 04222025_Trout002.jpg Ariana Siddiqui, 10, and Daniel Vannan, 9, fourth graders in Chris Hall's class take photos of the trout they helped hatch from eggs in their classroom. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 7 — 04222025_Trout003.jpg Tiny rainbow trout, called fry, were transported in a car so a pump could be plugged into to keep airflow to the fish. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 7 — 04222025_Trout004.jpg Fourth grade teacher Chris Hall explains to students and parents how they will release the trout into the South Branch of the Tunkhannock Creek. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 7 — 04222025_Trout005.jpg Students count the trout that will be moved to the creek in buckets. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 7 — 04222025_Trout006.jpg Students watch as trout in the fry stage of life are moved to buckets to be transported. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 7 — 04222025_Trout007.jpg Fourth grade teacher Chris Hall holds trout in the fry stage of life before moving them to a creek on Keystone College's campus. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Once the fish were counted, Hall asked the parents to help carry the buckets down to the shore of the South Branch of the Tunkhannock Creek on Keystone College’s campus. The creek is part of the Susquehanna River’s watershed.

The college’s Environmental Education Institute (KCEEI) partners with Hall for the event. They later taught the students about macroinvertebrates and how to fly fish.

"I'm so encouraged by how you all just immersed yourself in nature today," said Kelley Stewart, Director of KCEEI, while standing in the creek in waterproof rubber boots.

Rainbow trout are not native to Pennsylvania. The Fish and Boat Commission stocks the creek and other waterways with the fish annually for anglers. Ideally, Hall’s classroom trout will help boost natural populations.

1 of 4 — 04222025_Trout013.jpg Daniel Vannan, 9, and Ariana Siddiqui, 10, talk with Kelley Stewart, from Keystone College's Environmental Education Institute, about fish and what they eat. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 04222025_Trout010.jpg Kelley Stewart, Director of Keystone College's Environmental Education Institute, hold buckets of fish in the creek to bring the fish up to temperature before they were released into the wild. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 04222025_Trout011.jpg Fourth graders Daniel Vannan, 9, and Ariana Siddiqui, 10, look for the released fish. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 04222025_Trout014.jpg Students used nets to release the tiny trout into the South Branch of the Tunkhannock Creek. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Once at the shore, the students formed two lines and took turns netting their classmates out of the buckets and into the creek.

“Well, I love how they started so tiny, and eventually they just emerged, and they became so big, and now they're just gonna now they're gonna grow more and more and more," said fourth grader Ariana Siddiqui.

Her classmate, Daniel Vannan, said it was so fun to watch them hatch and grow in their classroom.

"Like every time I walk by that tank, I see them swimming and swimming, and it's sad that they're leaving, and then we're gonna start a new life cycle," he said.

Lessons began in October. Hall taught the class how to set up a fish tank. Then in January the trout eggs arrived. The class raised the trout in a 75-gallon tank in the back of Hall’s classroom. The eggs had to be kept at 54-degrees and in the dark. To be energy efficient, Hall put insulation boards around the entire fish tank.

The trout spent about the first month and a half of their lives in egg baskets until they hatched.

"It makes me know, understand, that they just become, they start so little and then eventually they actually do this big effect on our ecosystem," said Ariana.

Hall saw the program in another classroom. He likes to raise fish and thought it would be a good idea to incorporate the program in his classroom. Hall got a grant for the tank and the chiller.

"The kids have really liked to watch them grow up. They get really attached," he said.

Ariana, Daniel and their classmates were naming the trout until they swam away in the creek. Then they said goodbye.

Hall says it's a real-world, hands-on project for his students.

"It gives them an understanding of what goes into raising trout and where they come from," he said.