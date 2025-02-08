Small group in Hazleton protest in support of their families and friends amid immigration issues

A small group of young people from Hazleton organized a demonstration to be a voice for their friends and family — people they say are scared under President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

They stood proud of their heritage on the corner of Broad and Church Streets as cars passed through the busy intersection in the majority Hispanic city in Luzerne County. They waved Mexican and American flags and held up signs in Spanish and English.

Monzerrat Chagolla is 21. She organized the protest.

Chagolla held up a sign that read, "somos la voz de los que no pueden gritar que viva la raza."

"Which means we're the voice of the people who can't scream," she said.

She said she has many family members who are scared.

"But, you know, this is why I came out here to do this. It's worth it," Chagolla said.

1 of 6 — 02072025_protest008.jpg Michelle Rodriguez, left, and Monzerrat Chagolla held a protest in Hazleton to support immigrant families. Her sign says "we're the voice of the people who can't scream." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 6 — 02072025_Protest001.jpg Amar Garcia, 8, holds an American flag during a protest in support of immigrant families. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 6 — 02072025_protest003.jpg Hazleton Area Soccer Coaches Sandy and Marcello Posado comfort Monserat Santigo, one of their players, during a support protest in Hazleton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 6 — 02072025_protest004.jpg Amar and Amir Garcia attend a support protest in Hazleton. Their sign says "my parents work harder than your president." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 6 — 02072025_protest006.jpg Supporters of immigrant families held a protest in Hazleton on Friday, Feb, 7. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 6 — 02072025_protest009.jpg A supporter's sign reads: "Proud daughter of a strong immigrant." Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Monserat Santigo is 18 and a first generation Mexican American who stood out in the cold for her parents.

"It just makes me feel really hurt because they're really hard working people at the end of the day, and they just want better life for us and for them," she said.

Tears welled in her eyes.

“I really want to be somebody in life, just to prove to everybody that even with parents that didn't really have anything growing up, I could really accomplish something," said Santigo.

As the sun set, the small protest grew larger. More than a dozen people of all ages joined Chagolla and Santigo on the corner.

City perspective

Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat said the current immigration issues are pushing the country further into division.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat speaks about the immigration laws.

He says his main concern is the city.

"I hate that people from the outside are coming in here and trying to force us apart," Cusat said on Friday.

“I don't want to see people get deported that came here for the right reason, you know. But unfortunately, there's a lot of people that came in for the wrong reason."

Cusat said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has called the city to ask about individuals who had been arrested in Hazleton in the past.

“They're not calling in here 'Hey, did anybody move in lately that shouldn't be here?' Like that's not what's going on," he said.

