WVIA welcomes bilingual journalist to News Team

PITTSTON, PA - Community reporter Robert Collado of Hazleton joins the WVIA News Team as part of its ongoing effort to engage and give a voice to the Spanish-speaking communities in our coverage area.

Collado, a Latinx entrepreneur, is a graduate of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a degree in marketing. Collado says his communication skills have helped him create impactful community programs to assist low-income families.

His dedication to service was further strengthened after two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South America, where he developed a deep commitment to supporting others.

Collado says his professional background gives him a unique perspective into both the challenges and opportunities associated with diversity.

“As someone deeply rooted in this community, I have a strong commitment to telling its stories because I believe they matter. Our local voices, struggles, and triumphs deserve to be heard and shared. (As a community reporter,) it’s my way of giving back and fostering a stronger connection within the place I call home,” Collado said.

The addition of a bilingual journalist to the News Team was made possible through funding for WVIA News expansion from AllOne Foundation & Charities and Scranton Area Community Foundation.

“Our generous supporters make it possible for WVIA News to expand coverage in service to the diverse populations in our communities and make our region home,” said WVIA President and CEO Carla McCabe.

For the past five years, Collado has assisted several charitable organizations focusing on helping small communities to succeed, including as a board member at the City of Hazleton Planning Commission, The Hazleton Art League, The Hazleton Public Library and Maternal and Family Health Services Inc.

During his free time, Collado enjoys spending time with his spouse and their Shih tzu puppy, Kyoto. He also makes time for a good book, writing poetry and short stories.

“Robert brings a layer of coverage to the WVIA News Team that will highlight the rich culture and diversity of the region, while providing a trusted connection to under-served communities,” said Faith Golay, WVIA News Managing Editor. “Robert’s commitment to service and desire to share those stories makes him a perfect fit for the mission of non-profit journalism.”

Read the Spanish version here.

