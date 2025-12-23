100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Reflecting on DeLuca's PSU football career, 2025 sports stories in review, Part I

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published December 23, 2025 at 4:55 PM EST
In this week's Sports Voices, FOX56's Bob Ide reflects on Wyoming Area graduate Dominic DeLuca's football career at Penn State.

"He's got a motor, he has energy," Ide said of DeLuca, who will play in the Pinstripe Bowl this weekend at Yankee Stadium with the Nittany Lions.

We also review the first of Ide's top stories of 2025:

Plus, Lackawanna College football has a new coach and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are back at number one in the Atlantic Division of the AHL.

Sports Voices Sports VoicesFOX56Dominic DeLucaJames FranklinPenn StateNittany LionsMatt CampbellTerry SmithMark DudaMarcus FreemanLackawanna CollegeMark RossBen O'BrienUniversity of ScrantonSchuylkill CountyNorth Pocono
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News