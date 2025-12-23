SPORTS VOICES: Reflecting on DeLuca's PSU football career, 2025 sports stories in review, Part I
In this week's Sports Voices, FOX56's Bob Ide reflects on Wyoming Area graduate Dominic DeLuca's football career at Penn State.
"He's got a motor, he has energy," Ide said of DeLuca, who will play in the Pinstripe Bowl this weekend at Yankee Stadium with the Nittany Lions.
We also review the first of Ide's top stories of 2025:
- North Pocono girls’ basketball wins the Pink game for first time since 2015
- Lackawanna College is going to the PSAC
- Lackawanna College football coach Mark Duda Retires
- Penn State fires James Franklin
- Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman visits area for the first time in Schuylkill County
- University of Scranton Lady Royals beat Pitt
Plus, Lackawanna College football has a new coach and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are back at number one in the Atlantic Division of the AHL.