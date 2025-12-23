SPORTS VOICES: Reflecting on DeLuca's PSU football career, 2025 sports stories in review, Part I

In this week's Sports Voices, FOX56's Bob Ide reflects on Wyoming Area graduate Dominic DeLuca's football career at Penn State.

"He's got a motor, he has energy," Ide said of DeLuca, who will play in the Pinstripe Bowl this weekend at Yankee Stadium with the Nittany Lions.

We also review the first of Ide's top stories of 2025:



Plus, Lackawanna College football has a new coach and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are back at number one in the Atlantic Division of the AHL.