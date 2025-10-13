100 WVIA Way
Penn State fires football coach James Franklin

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Penn State staff survey shows many don't have confidence in senior leadership

More than half of Penn State’s staff say they don’t have confidence in senior leadership. That’s according to a newly released staff satisfaction survey.

James Franklin is out at Penn State. The school fired the longtime football coach Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 22-21 home loss to Northwestern.

Terry Smith will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

