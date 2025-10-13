Penn State fires football coach James Franklin

Penn State staff survey shows many don't have confidence in senior leadership

More than half of Penn State’s staff say they don’t have confidence in senior leadership. That’s according to a newly released staff satisfaction survey.

Penn State fires coach James Franklin

James Franklin is out at Penn State. The school fired the longtime football coach Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 22-21 home loss to Northwestern.

Terry Smith will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Escape to new worlds with fantasy reads

If reading is an escape from reality, reading fantasy might be the ultimate escape. If you really want to get away from the everyday, why not dive into an entirely new world filled with adventure and magic?

Let this week’s recommendations help you find a new world to explore.

