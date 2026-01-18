Retired Lackawanna College Coach Mark Duda, who believes all players deserve a chance, focus of Monday's Keystone Edition

Mark Duda gave each of his Lackawanna College football players a chance.

"Sometimes, they need to give themselves one too," he said.

Duda, who retired in November after receiving a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease early last year, is the subject on WVIA-TV's Keystone Edition program, airing Monday at 7 p.m.

The Scranton resident spoke about his career and his approach and impact at Lackawanna during the hour-long program, taped in front of a live studio audience last week.

Faith Golay / WVIA News Coach Duda's wife, Denise, talks about her husband at the recording of the Keystone Edition show at WVIA in front of a live studio audience.

Duda, a Plymouth native, played five seasons in the NFL. In his 32 years as the head of Lackawanna's football program, he coached thousands of players.

Impact at Lackawanna

The young men, who often sought to play Division I football or go to the NFL, needed the chance that Duda was ready to give.

He scheduled workouts for 6 a.m. — not 6 p.m. — because he wanted to make it harder.

"I think they are worthy," he said.

Those early morning workouts prepared the players for life after Lackawanna, whether it was football or a career outside of sports.

"If we always are empathetic with our students... not sympathetic.. I think the dividends will be enormous for them and certainly for us," he said.

Parkinson's disease

Specialists diagnosed Duda with early-stage Parkinson’s disease in February. The progressive neurological disorder affects movement, balance and coordination.

Duda attends classes at Rock Steady Boxing in Old Forge. The boxing helps exercise the mind, along with helping with balance, stability and strength.