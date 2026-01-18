100 WVIA Way
Retired Lackawanna College Coach Mark Duda, who believes all players deserve a chance, focus of Monday's Keystone Edition

WVIA | By Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published January 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Retired Lackawanna College football coach Mark Duda speaks with Keystone Edition host Julie Sidoni. The show will air Monday at 7 p.m. on WVIA-TV.
Sarah Hofius Hall
/
WVIA News
Retired Lackawanna College football coach Mark Duda speaks with Keystone Edition host Julie Sidoni. The show will air Monday at 7 p.m. on WVIA-TV.

Mark Duda gave each of his Lackawanna College football players a chance.

"Sometimes, they need to give themselves one too," he said.

Duda, who retired in November after receiving a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease early last year, is the subject on WVIA-TV's Keystone Edition program, airing Monday at 7 p.m.

The Scranton resident spoke about his career and his approach and impact at Lackawanna during the hour-long program, taped in front of a live studio audience last week.

Coach Duda's wife, Denise, talks about her husband at the recording of Keystone Edition show at WVIA.
Faith Golay / WVIA News
Coach Duda's wife, Denise, talks about her husband at the recording of the Keystone Edition show at WVIA in front of a live studio audience.

Duda, a Plymouth native, played five seasons in the NFL. In his 32 years as the head of Lackawanna's football program, he coached thousands of players.

Impact at Lackawanna

The young men, who often sought to play Division I football or go to the NFL, needed the chance that Duda was ready to give.

He scheduled workouts for 6 a.m. — not 6 p.m. — because he wanted to make it harder.

"I think they are worthy," he said.

Those early morning workouts prepared the players for life after Lackawanna, whether it was football or a career outside of sports.

"If we always are empathetic with our students... not sympathetic.. I think the dividends will be enormous for them and certainly for us," he said.

Parkinson's disease

Specialists diagnosed Duda with early-stage Parkinson’s disease in February. The progressive neurological disorder affects movement, balance and coordination.

Duda attends classes at Rock Steady Boxing in Old Forge. The boxing helps exercise the mind, along with helping with balance, stability and strength.
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
