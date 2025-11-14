SPORTS VOICES: Lackawanna College Football Coach Mark Duda retires, high school football playoffs, Pitt vs. Notre Dame

WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall joins Roger DuPuis and Bob Ide on this week's Sports Voices podcast to discuss Lackawanna College Football Coach Mark Duda's retirement.

Plus, Ide runs down upcoming high school football playoff action, including Schuylkill Haven vs. Williams Valley, and looks ahead to Pitt vs. Notre Dame this weekend in Pittsburgh.

To read Hall's Mark Duda story mentioned in the broadcast, click here.