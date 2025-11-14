100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Lackawanna College Football Coach Mark Duda retires, high school football playoffs, Pitt vs. Notre Dame

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Published November 14, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall joins Roger DuPuis and Bob Ide on this week's Sports Voices podcast to discuss Lackawanna College Football Coach Mark Duda's retirement.

Plus, Ide runs down upcoming high school football playoff action, including Schuylkill Haven vs. Williams Valley, and looks ahead to Pitt vs. Notre Dame this weekend in Pittsburgh.

To read Hall's Mark Duda story mentioned in the broadcast, click here.

Tags
Sports Voices Sports VoicesLackawanna CollegeMark DudaFOX56
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News
Sarah Hofius Hall has covered education in Northeast Pennsylvania for almost two decades. She visits the region's classrooms and reports on issues important to students, teachers, families and taxpayers. Her reporting ranges from covering controversial school closure plans and analyzing test scores to uncovering wasteful spending and highlighting the inspirational work done by the region's educators. Her work has been recognized by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Women's Press Association.

You can email Sarah at sarahhall@wvia.org
See stories by Sarah Hofius Hall | WVIA News