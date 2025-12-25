100 WVIA Way
WVIA's 2025 holiday playlist: presenting our favorite seasonal movie and TV song picks

WVIA | By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America,
WVIA News
Published December 25, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Cookie Monster looks at the WVIA Christmas tree.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Cookie Monster looks at the WVIA Christmas tree.

Christmastime is here and so is the 2025 WVIA News and FM staff's holiday mixtape.

This year, the team decided to take a different angle on the playlist and chose songs from their favorite holiday movies and TV specials.

WVIA Education Reporter Sarah Hofius Hall picks "Somewhere in My Memory" by John Williams from the movie "Home Alone."

WVIA Senior Producer and Classical Music Host Erika Funke picks "Skating" by Vince Guaraldi performed by the Vince Guaraldi Trio from the soundtrack for "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

WVIA Politics Reporter Borys Krawczeniuk picks "Buffalo Gals" from the movie "It's a Wonderful Life."

WVIA Rural Government Reporter and Report for America Corps Member Isabela Weiss picks "Tradition" from the movie "Fiddler on the Roof."

WVIA Healthcare Reporter Lydia McFarlane picks "Believe" by Josh Groban from the movie "The Polar Express."

WVIA Senior Producer and Host George Graham picks "Linus and Lucy" by Vince Guaraldi performed by the Vince Guaraldi Trio from the soundtrack for "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

WVIA Reporter and Morning Edition Host Sarah Scinto picks "Winter is Warm" from the movie "Mister Magoo's Christmas Carol."

WVIA Reporter and All Things Considered Host Haley O'Brien picks "Pennies from Heaven" by Louis Prima from the movie "Elf."

The picks were broadcast on WVIA-FM, and you can listen in the file attached to this story.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela joined WVIA News in July 2023 to cover rural government through Report for America, a public service organization that connects young journalists to under-covered communities and issues.



You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
