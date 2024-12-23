100 WVIA Way
WVIA staffers share memories with 2024 holiday mixtape

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published December 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
WVIA staff celebrates the holidays with a decked out Christmas tree. Photo is from WVIA's lobby in 2022.
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
WVIA staff celebrates the holidays with a decked out Christmas tree. Photo is from WVIA's lobby in 2022.

WVIA’s News and FM teams wish you and your family a merry holiday season. Kick back, maybe with some hot cocoa or by the fireplace, and listen to some tunes. This year, staff is celebrating the holidays with a theme: storytelling. Each song in this playlist tells a story, so enjoy hearing this tale.

WVIA's Holiday Picks:

Haley O'Brien, reporter and All Things Considered host: "Caribbean Christmas" by Kokomo Jo

Lydia McFarlane, healthcare reporter: "(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays" by Perry Como

George Graham, Host of Mixed Bag, All That Jazz and Homegrown Music: "I Bought You A Plastic Star (For Your Aluminum Tree)" by Michael Franks

Sarah Scinto, reporter and Morning Edition host: "Winter Song" by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson

Chase Bottoff, Lycoming County reporter: "Christmas Time Is Here" by the Vince Guaraldi Trio

Kat Bolus, reporter: "So This Is Christmas" by John Lennon

Isabela Weiss, rural government reporter and RFA corps member: "Did I Make You Cry on Christmas Day? (Well, You Deserved It)" by Sufjan Stevens, cover by Peach Pit
