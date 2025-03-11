North Centre Twp. residents will speak out on ‘forever chemicals’ next week

A mobile home park in Columbia County and surrounding water has been unsafe to drink for at least a year, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The DEP found that water in about a half-mile radius around Brookside Village Mobile Home Park in North Centre Township tested positive for PFAS (perfluoroalkyl substances) at 110 times state standards last April.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that break down slowly and can stay in the human body and the environment for long periods of time. They’re in everyday products such as cleaning supplies, pesticides and food packaging.

For the past year, residents have relied on the DEP for bottled water. Brookside and the surrounding area relies on wells, which are unusable for drinking water.

DEP reports it reached out to all residents in the affected area and provides bottled water delivery to all who responded. Water will be provided until an in-home treatment system or municipal water is available, according to the Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act (HSCA) program.

Now, residents can comment on the DEP’s year-long investigation at a public hearing on Mar. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lime Ridge Community Center, 6405 4th St, Bloomsburg.

DEP officials ask people who wish to testify to register in advance by contacting Megan Lehman, Regional Communications Manager, at meglehman@pa.gov or 570-327-3659. People not registered can speak if time is available.

Next week’s hearing is open to the public and registration is not needed to attend.

The public comment period ends May 23. Submit testimony to Cheryl Sinclair at RA-EPNCECCOMMENTS@pa.gov or by mail to DEP at 208 W. 3rd Street, Suite 101, Williamsport, PA 17701.

For more information on the investigation, visit the DEP’s North Centre Township HSCA Investigation page.

– Isabela Weiss