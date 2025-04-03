EVENTFUL: Celebrate filmmaking, sustainable art and more this weekend

This weekend's weather promises April showers, but that's no excuse to miss out on the fun community events happening around the region.



NEPA Film Festival

The ninth annual NEPA Film Festival will be held at the Waverly Community House in Lackawanna County.

Kara Washington / WVIA WVIA filmmaker Alexander Monelli will teach a Storytelling Masterclass workshop Sunday at 2 p.m.

Horror film "Shadows of the Past," directed by Luz Cabrales, will be screened Saturday at 7 p.m.

The three-day event is a celebration and showcase of the region’s film community, kicking off with a panel discussion Friday evening. Locally born and based film professionals will discuss their work in the panel moderated by WVIA’s Julie Sidoni.

Films of all kinds will be streamed Saturday and Sunday, and workshops will take place synonymously, covering documentary filmmaking, production management and more.

The films are organized in blocks including comedy, thrillers and short dramas. Some were made locally and others were submitted from filmmakers all over the world. Tickets can be purchased for the whole weekend, one day or just one block.

“Shadows of the Past” will be Saturday’s special feature showcase, directed by Luz Cabrales, the creator of Scranton Films.

Tune in to All Things Considered Friday 4 - 6 p.m. WVIA News will broadcast live from the Waverly Community House before the film festival’s opening reception.

NEPA Film Festival

Fri., Apr. 4 - Sun., Apr. 6

Waverly Community House

1115 N. Abington Rd., Waverly

ReSTart Scranton Project

An art installation at the AFA Gallery invites the public to participate during First Friday Scranton..

Jeannine Luby Art made with found materials hangs at the AFA Gallery in Scranton.

There are 10 local artists who were commissioned to create beauty out of items they found during a community litter pick-up last month.

Jeannine Luby Jeannine Luby took up the Swedish practice of "plogging," picking up trash when out for a walk or run. She has turned it into an artistic endeavor and community project, creating pieces like this and encouraging other artists to do the same.

The ReSTart Scranton Project, created by Jeannine Luby and funded by a Lackawanna County Arts and Culture grant, aims to raise awareness about waste reduction and sustainable art.

The exhibit is on display through April 26. On Friday, visitors will have a chance to take part in the art project and write a message to the earth. The messages will be added to a bird’s nest made with found materials.

"People can come on First Friday and write a note or a message to the earth, you know, whatever that might be, something of gratitude," Luby said. "And then pin it onto the nest so that others can read it and get inspired."

ReSTart Scranton Exhibit at First Friday

Fri., April 4

5 - 8 p.m.

The AFA Gallery

101 Penn Ave., Scranton

Stroudsburg Tea & Plant Crawl

Take a stroll through Stroudsburg for taste testing and educational demonstrations at several local businesses.

The Stroudsburg Tea & Plant Crawl, organized by Visit Downtown Stroudsburg, invites the public to stop at each business for special events and activities.

The participating businesses are Pocono Soap, Main Street Makery, Botanic Plant Studio, The Potting Shed and Earthlight Natural Foods.

They will offer tea tastings, treats, giveaways and plant demonstrations. The event is free and registration is not required.

Stroudsburg Tea & Plant Crawl

Sat., Apr. 5

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Downtown Stroudsburg

Other events: