Local counties added to state quarantine list for invasive pest

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:24 PM EDT

Bradford, Sullivan and Wyoming counties are now on the state’s quarantine list due to confirmed populations of the invasive pest, the spotted lanternfly.

The quarantine prohibits moving lanternflies at any stage of life, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. That includes infested items like firewood, brush and other debris. It also requires those who operate businesses or travel for business in and out of quarantined counties to get a permit.

Egg masses can be on any outdoor surface. They have survived winters in sustained sub-zero temperatures.

Venango County was also added to the list.

For more details, visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.
News Briefs Bradford CountySullivan CountyWyoming CountyDepartment of AgricultureSpotted Lanternfly
