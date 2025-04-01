100 WVIA Way
Mothers Day tea celebration planned

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:34 AM EDT

The Catherine McAuley Center in Scranton will host a Mother’s Day tea to celebrate mothers and all women.

Tea will be served at 41 Wyoming Avenue on Saturday, May 3, from noon to 2 p.m. Finger sandwiches and dessert will also be served.

The tea party features children’s activities, family photos, door prizes and raffles. There will also be a character meet and greet and other vendors.

The event is open to the community. Tickets are $25 and include one adult and up to four children, 18 years old and younger.

Sponsorship, donations, and volunteer opportunities are available.

For more information on the event, contact Nick Sherman, Development Manager, at the Catherine McAuley Center: 570-561-4651 or nick@catherinemcauleycenter.org.
News Briefs Lackawanna CountyScrantonCatherine McAuley Center
WVIA News
