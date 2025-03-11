Lackawanna County reports case of fatal horse disease

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is almost always fatal to horses and can spread to humans, according to Lackawanna County officials.

The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) informed county officials that the virus killed a horse it infected at an undisclosed location in December. No human cases have been reported, according to the county's press release.

The virus spreads by mosquitoes and has a 90% fatality rate in horses.

While Rocco Genovese, director of Lackawanna County’s West Nile virus mitigation program said the virus is “relatively rare in Pennsylvania,” it kills 33% of people infected. It is significantly more dangerous than West Nile, which is fatal in less than 1% of human infections, according to a Mar. 11 press release.

Courtesy of the Lackawanna County West Nile Virus Program Lackawanna County's West Nile virus mitigation program has tips to controlling the spread. The county reported on Mar. 11 that a horse had died of the virus in December.

People infected with EEE may have flu-like symptoms, like high fever (103 degrees to 106 degrees Fahrenheit), stiff neck, headache and lack of energy. Meningitis or

encephalitis, which is inflammation and swelling of the brain, may develop, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

The disease progresses fast — some patients may go into a coma within the week, the DOH continues.

County officials warn that children, seniors and adults with compromised immune systems are most susceptible. EEE cannot spread from human-to-human contact.

There is no cure for human infection, according to a similar Department of Health fact sheet.

"All doctors can do is lower the fever and ease the pressure on the brain. Some people who survive this disease will be permanently disabled. Few people recover completely," according to the fact sheet.

How to protect yourself and your horses

Vaccinations are effective in protecting horses from EEE.

The DEP strongly recommends that horses be vaccinated by veterinarians before mosquitoes arrive in warmer weather.

Owners should also bring their horses inside in the evening and clean up any standing water near horse enclosures, according to the presser.

Genovese added that the county “does not need to take any extraordinary measures regarding the EEE case,” as the same mosquito killing measures it uses to prevent West Nile will kill mosquitoes carrying EEE.

People can also protect themselves by wearing long pants and sleeves, especially during the evening, and to remove standing water near their properties to reduce mosquito breeding sites, Genovese said in the press release.

— Isabela Weiss