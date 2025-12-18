EVENTFUL: Last-minute shopping ideas for NEPA gifts, experiences

MORE EVENTS

Are you still looking for a gift for that one friend or family member who has everything?

Northeast and Central Pennsylvania are known for unique foods, experiences and opportunities that anyone can enjoy.

Follow the list below for gifts even the pickiest person would love.

The valley’s favorite treats

Submitted photo Middleswarth potato chips, and other NEPA favorites, can make a fun holiday gift.

Northeast Snacks

From Middleswarth potato chips, Tastykakes, and Pocono Chocolate, Northeast Snacks has treats for everyone, regardless of whether they prefer sweet or savory.

With a retail store in Luzerne County, buy these snacks either in person or order from the online store, getting it delivered right to your doorstep.

Jim Thorpe House of Jerky

Making jerky since 1993, Jim Thorpe Jerky offers different varieties and flavors for anyone who loves savory treats to enjoy.

From beef, turkey and pork, the site has easy shipping options for any last minute orders.

Annie’s Country Kitchen

Known for its syrups and spreads, Annie’s Country Kitchen offers shipping on its most popular items from its online store.

With homemade recipes and simple ingredients, it's a staple in NEPA.

The Beekeeper’s Daughter

With a variety of flavors to choose from, The Beekeeper’s Daughter specializes in raw and organic honey.

Ready for the holidays, the store’s online shop has gift sets with unique flavors and vintage jars.

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates

Dip your teeth into some unforgettable sweets from Gertrude Hawk Chocolates .

With different options such as Smidgens, candy bars and chocolate-covered potato chips, there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

There are multiple locations across NEPA, but these treats can also be found online.

Pittston Popcorn Company

Submitted photo Pittston Popcorn also offers sweet treats, such as fudge.

With over 100 flavors to choose from, Pittston Popcorn Co. has treats for those with a sweet tooth and for the ones who also prefer savory.

For last-minute shoppers, enjoy premade gift baskets containing some of the bakery’s most popular flavors.

Along with popcorn, feel free to also pick up homemade fudge and chocolate treats.

Electric City Sweets

Located in the heart of Dunmore, Electric City Sweets is known for its chocolate bars with unique flavors and delicious treats.

They have an online store, but they also have treats available in specific stores.

Jon Stopay Candies

Jon Stopay has a large assortment of chocolates, with some of the most popular— peanut butter chiffons.

Available online or in-store, these treats are perfect for everyone in the family.

For more ideas and specialty stores, click here.

Local beverages

Parlor Beverages

Submitted photo Parlor root beer is a popular beverage.

Based out of NEPA, Parlor beverages is known for its soda, specifically root beer. Enjoy flavors such as original root beer, butterscotch and birch beer.

Parlor is available in grocery stores, restaurants and online.

Beer and wine

Beer can make a great stocking-stuffer for a hard-to-buy adult in your life. The region is home to many breweries, including Blind Cat Beer Co. in Pittston, Wallenpaupack Brewing Co. in Hawley and you can't forget America's oldest brewery, Yuengling in Pottsville.

For those over the age of 21, Lucchi Family Wine could be served over holiday dinner, or just over a wine night with friends. Made in Scranton, this would be the perfect tradition to start for years to come.

Or pick up a bottle from Maiolatesi Wine Cellars in Scott Twp., Lackawanna County, or Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County.

For a comprehensive list, click here.

Experiences they’ll remember forever

Skiing and snowboarding

Make the most of the snow and buy the gift of skiing or snowboarding with passes to Montage Mountain , Elk Mountain or Jack Frost and Big Boulder this holiday season.

Whether it be through providing them with lessons for their first time or with season passes to enjoy the mountain all winter long, this experience is a staple for anyone in NEPA and beyond. Or book a dog sled tour at Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort.

For more cold-weather activities, click here.

Other outdoor activities

Anyone who loves outdoor adventure would love the opportunity to experience Pennsylvania's largest off-road park , located in Schuylkill County.

Welcoming all skill levels, Mountain Creek Riding Stable allows visitors to ride horses year-round in the middle of the Poconos.

Win the competition of best gift-giver by giving the gift of tickets to the Paintball Asylum in Tannersville.

The Lost Trail ATV Adventure Park has year-round experiences, from winter challenges to summer adventures.

For the museum lover

Submitted photo The Everhart Museum in Scranton currently has an exhibit about "The Office."

For the art lover in your life, the Everhart Museum in Scranton is sure to impress. With current exhibitions that are open displaying repurposed art, the city of Scranton’s original blueprints and one from the popular show ‘The Office,’ the museum offers something for everyone.

Look at fish and sharks up close and personal with admission to the Electric City Aquarium , located at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Provide hands-on learning experiences with tickets or a yearly membership to the Bloomsburg Children Museum. The museum offers exhibits that any young child would love.

Unlock a blast from the past with unique and classic cars from Jerry’s Museum in Pottsville. Aside from cars, experience the 1950s in style with unique decorations and memorabilia.

Speed, sports and other activities

For all the thrill seekers, a stock car racing experience on Pocono Raceway is one they will never forget. Getting the choice of driving or being a passenger, the raceway offers holiday gift vouchers for purchase on their website.

Do you know any sports lovers? Hockey season is in full swing and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguin games would be a perfect gift for them. Or think spring and purchase tickets for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Learn how to craft candles with different classes with Designs by Olivia Grey in Luzerne County or make custom candles and perfume at Noteology in Scranton.

Have your family members make their gift this holiday season with tickets to a class at Peaceful Pottery in Wilkes-Barre. Choose the class, the age group and what you’re making during the lesson and keep it forever.