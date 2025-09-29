100 WVIA Way
NEWS VOICES: 'Plant People' feature grows bonds between gardeners throughout the region

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News,
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sarah Masker and her three daughters Adeliene, Charlotte and Raelynn help care for the plants at the Garden of Giving.
Haley O'Brien
/
WVIA News
Sarah Masker and her three daughters Adeliene, Charlotte and Raelynn help care for the plants at the Garden of Giving.
NEWS VOICES

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

This week, WVIA Morning Edition Host Sarah Scinto and WVIA All Things Considered Host Haley O'Brien discuss "Plant People," a new feature on WVIA highlighting plants and the people who grow them all over our region.

This conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens' Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Haley O'Brien is a newscast host on WVIA Radio during All Things Considered, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. She is also WVIA's Community Engagement Reporter, and writes a weekly series titled "Eventful," featuring weekend events planned for around the region. Listen to the accompanying radio segment, Haley's Happy Hour, Thursdays at 5:44 p.m.

You can email Haley at haleyobrien@wvia.org
