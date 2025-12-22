100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

NEPA officials take a look at 'Data Center Alley'

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Northeast Pennsylvania officials and others take a look at Data Center Alley in Northern Virginia

This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Kat Bolus talk about a recent visit to Data Center Alley in Loudoun County, Virginia. The area has the highest concentration of data centers in the world. Many are proposed for Northeast Pennsylvania.

The trip was organized by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

PennDOT says I-84 'twin bridges' and Green Ridge Street bridge have reopened

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials on Thursday reopened two major bridge projects to traffic in Lackawanna County.

The Interstate 84 "twin bridges" in Roaring Brook were made fully accessible to drivers in both directions during the day, officials said, although work won't be fully completed until 2026.

The Green Ridge Street Bridge in Scranton, meanwhile, was reopened Thursday evening. Like the I-84 project it is nearly complete, although some work will continue into the new year.

Data Center Alley Data Centers Lackawanna County Loudoun County, Virginia PennDOT Interstate 84
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
