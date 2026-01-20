Volunteers, Lt. Gov. Davis donate nearly 200 blankets in honor of MLK

Volunteers donate nearly 200 blankets and food in honor of MLK Day in Kingston, lieutenant governor takes part in event

More than 200 volunteers, from youth groups to the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, crafted fringe blankets and donated food for the Blankets & Broth event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis addressed the crowd at the Friedman Jewish Community Center after tying the ends of the final fringe blanket that was made.

Data centers: Ransom Twp. hearing moved to Tuesday; Shapiro offers general thoughts during separate NEPA visit

Data centers were again in focus in Northeast Pennsylvania this week as a local hearing was pushed back due to crowding while Gov. Josh Shapiro weighed in on the topic more generally during an unrelated event.

Residents from both the Abingtons and Scranton packed into the meeting room and hallway of the Ransom Twp. Municipal Building Thursday night to oppose a zoning change for a proposed data center in the township.

Less than an hour into the zoning hearing it was moved to Tuesday after objections from the crowd over the need for more space.