100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Short Takes

A Collector’s Story in Pictures: The Art of the Anthracite Coal Industry

Season 10 Episode 13 | 5m 17s

At the Hope Horn Gallery at the University of Scranton is an exhibition of anthracite coal drawings and works on paper that captures the daily realities of miners, their families and the industrial landscape that defined the region. Drawn largely from the Stanislaus Collection, the show features prints, drawings and watercolors created during the 1930s and 1940s, many associated with New Deal-era

Aired: 05/11/26
Extras
Watch 5:00
Short Takes
The Resurgence of the American Bald Eagles
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Episode: S10 E11 | 5:00
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
Short Takes
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Episode: S5 E10 | 5:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Artist of the Week Season 2023
  • Short Takes Season 10
  • Short Takes Season 9
  • Short Takes Season 8
  • Short Takes Season 7
  • Short Takes Season 6
  • Short Takes Season 5
  • Short Takes Season 4
  • Short Takes Season 3
  • Short Takes Season 2
  • Short Takes Season 1
Watch 5:55
Short Takes
Historic Sophia Coxe House
Sophia Georgiana Cox was a woman whose quiet acts of kindness transformed an entire community.
Episode: S10 E12 | 5:55
Watch 5:00
Short Takes
The Resurgence of the American Bald Eagles
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Episode: S10 E11 | 5:00
Watch 5:09
Short Takes
At Washington’s Side - The Story of Jabez Rockwell
Jabez Rockwell served alongside General George Washington during the American Revolution.
Episode: S10 E10 | 5:09
Watch 5:09
Short Takes
Stories from the Susquehanna - Part 2
The Susquehanna River carries more than water — it carries memory, legend, and spirit.
Episode: S10 E9 | 5:09
Watch 5:29
Short Takes
Stories from the Susquehanna - Part 1
The river was more than just a waterway, it was a spiritual, cultural and ecological backbone.
Episode: S10 E8 | 5:29
Watch 5:19
Short Takes
The Butler House
Explore a living history museum celebrating NEPA's contribution to American independence.
Episode: S10 E7 | 5:19
Watch 7:10
Short Takes
The Lattimer Massacre
The story behind one of the deadliest labor related killings in U.S. history.
Episode: S10 E6 | 7:10
Watch 5:10
Short Takes
The Art of Sue Hand…..from Idea to Canvas
Sue Hand transforms familiar subjects into thoughtful, expressive works of art.
Episode: S10 E5 | 5:10
Watch 10:15
Short Takes
Wings of Valor: The Vietnam War Pilot Who Saved Hundreds
US Air Force Colonel Bob Graham flies his damaged F100 Sabre Jet during a bombing mission in Vietnam
Episode: S10 E4 | 10:15
Watch 10:08
Short Takes
Joel Hill Saw Mill
The Joel Hill Sawmill is the last water-powered sawmill still operating in the state.
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:08