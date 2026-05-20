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Short Takes

The Stourbridge Lion: The Engine That Launched America’s Railroad Age

Season 10 Episode 14 | 5m 08s

Built in 1829 at the Foster, Rastrick foundry in Stourbridge, England, the Stourbridge Lion became the first steam locomotive to operate on rails in the U.S. when it arrived in Honesdale. This episode traces the remarkable journey of the pioneering engine from the heart of England’s Industrial Revolution to the forests and coal fields of Pennsylvania, where it helped launch America’s railroad age.

Aired: 05/19/26
Extras
Watch 5:17
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A Collector’s Story in Pictures: The Art of the Anthracite Coal Industry
Experience works of art that capture the daily lives of coal miners and the coal industry.
Episode: S10 E13 | 5:17
Watch 5:00
Short Takes
The Resurgence of the American Bald Eagles
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Episode: S10 E11 | 5:00
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
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Watch 5:17
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Episode: S10 E12 | 5:55
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Episode: S10 E9 | 5:09
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Episode: S10 E8 | 5:29
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Episode: S10 E7 | 5:19
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Episode: S10 E6 | 7:10
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