Short Takes

Lehigh Valley Zoo

Season 9 Episode 1 | 6m 04s

Spend a fun day at the Lehigh Valley Zoo. Explore this fascinating zoo with over 300 animals that include the rare Red Pandas from Asia, Lemurs from Madagascar, and Kangaroos from Australia. Watch the feeding of the comical Penguins and you can feed Joshua, the Masai Giraffe from Africa.

Aired: 01/28/25
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
Short Takes
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Episode: S5 E10 | 5:26
Watch 4:11
Short Takes
The Real Dunder Mifflin: Pennsylvania Paper & Supply
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Episode: S5 E9 | 4:11
Watch 9:59
Short Takes
Da Vinci Science Center
This episode of VIA Short Takes explores the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, PA
Episode: S8 E11 | 9:59
Watch 5:06
Short Takes
Polka Joe Manjack: 50 Years of Polka Magic
Celebrate 50 years of Polka Joe Manjack, the man who makes everyone want to get up and dance!
Episode: S8 E10 | 5:06
Watch 6:00
Short Takes
Restoring the Reading and Northern 2102 Locomotive, The Iron Horse
Andy Muller Jr. purchased Reading & Northern RR because he likes to play with trains... real trains
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:00
Watch 4:52
Short Takes
Folkores Andinos Del Ecuador | Traditional Dances of Ecuador
Experience the essence of Ecuadorian culture through the stories and movements of its dancers.
Episode: S8 E8 | 4:52
Watch 10:00
Short Takes
Moonlight Magic: The Tuscarora R/C Flying Club
A shared love for flying has fostered lifelong friendships and inspired future generations.
Episode: S8 E7 | 10:00
Watch 5:44
Short Takes
From Bach to Monty Python
Hear an assortment of songs played on the legendary St. Stephen's Episcopal church organ
Episode: S8 E6 | 5:44
Watch 5:05
Short Takes
Above Northeastern Pennsylvania Part 3
Exploring NEPA's Hidden Gems: Aerial Views of Mountaintop, Wilkes-Barre, and More!
Episode: S8 E5 | 5:05
Watch 5:12
Short Takes
Joe Glynn: A WVIA Love Story
We celebrate WVIA’s Chief Technology Officer Joe Glynn, a cornerstone of WVIA for over 45 years.
Episode: S8 E4 | 5:12
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
The Lehigh & Keystone Valley Model Railroad Museum
Visit one of the largest model railroad layouts in the United States at 5,000 sq. feet.
Episode: S8 E3 | 5:41
Watch 10:00
Short Takes
The Secret Beneath Hazleton
Discover the city that lies beneath the city of Hazleton in this episode of VIA Short Takes.
Episode: S8 E2 | 10:00