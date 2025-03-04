Above NEPA Part 4

Extras
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Artist of the Week Season 2023
-
Short Takes Season 9
-
Short Takes Season 8
-
Short Takes Season 7
-
Short Takes Season 6
-
Short Takes Season 5
-
Short Takes Season 4
-
Short Takes Season 3
-
Short Takes Season 2
-
Short Takes Season 1
NEPA radio legend Jeff Walker reflects on 40+ years of 98.5 KRZ, wild stunts & community impact!
The canal performed a crucial part in the economic development of the region
Meet Georisell Vasquez Soto, a Puerto Rican artist from Scranton
Dedicated conservationists and farmers are working together to restore the creek’s health
Spend a fun day at the Lehigh Valley Zoo!
This episode of VIA Short Takes explores the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, PA
Celebrate 50 years of Polka Joe Manjack, the man who makes everyone want to get up and dance!
Andy Muller Jr. purchased Reading & Northern RR because he likes to play with trains... real trains
Experience the essence of Ecuadorian culture through the stories and movements of its dancers.
A shared love for flying has fostered lifelong friendships and inspired future generations.