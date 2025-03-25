100 WVIA Way
Short Takes

Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Season 9 Episode 9 | 5m 04s

Experience the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a cherished Mexican tradition celebrated by Hispanic communities in the U.S. Every December 12, devotees honor the Virgin of Guadalupe with processions, Aztec dances, mariachi music, and floral offerings. This episode captures the passion, faith, and heritage that make this festival so special.

Aired: 03/25/25
Watch 10:33
Short Takes
Between Worlds: The Story of Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours
What happens when tragedy leads to a lifelong search for the afterlife?
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:33
Watch 10:10
Short Takes
Wings of the Past: Discovering the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum
Explore the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and its mission to restore rare WWII aircraft, including a P-61!
Episode: S9 E7 | 10:10
Watch 5:16
Short Takes
Above NEPA Part 4
Take a breathtaking journey across NEPA with this stunning aerial drone compilation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 5:16
Watch 5:02
Short Takes
Jumpin' Jeff Walker
NEPA radio legend Jeff Walker reflects on 40+ years of 98.5 KRZ, wild stunts & community impact!
Episode: S9 E5 | 5:02
Watch 6:10
Short Takes
A Canal Boat Journey on the Lehigh Canal
The canal performed a crucial part in the economic development of the region
Episode: S9 E4 | 6:10
Watch 4:48
Short Takes
Georisell's Creative Journey
Meet Georisell Vasquez Soto, a Puerto Rican artist from Scranton
Episode: S9 E3 | 4:48
Watch 5:30
Short Takes
Saving Turtle Creek – A Conservation Success Story
Dedicated conservationists and farmers are working together to restore the creek’s health
Episode: S9 E2 | 5:30
Watch 6:04
Short Takes
Lehigh Valley Zoo
Spend a fun day at the Lehigh Valley Zoo!
Episode: S9 E1 | 6:04
Watch 9:59
Short Takes
Da Vinci Science Center
This episode of VIA Short Takes explores the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, PA
Episode: S8 E11 | 9:59
Watch 5:06
Short Takes
Polka Joe Manjack: 50 Years of Polka Magic
Celebrate 50 years of Polka Joe Manjack, the man who makes everyone want to get up and dance!
Episode: S8 E10 | 5:06