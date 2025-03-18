100 WVIA Way
Short Takes

Between Worlds: The Story of Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours

Season 9 Episode 8 | 10m 33s

After losing his siblings in a tragic Christmas morning fire, John has spent his life searching for proof of the spirit world. Now, alongside his wife Keriann, who also lost a family member, they run Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours, guiding people through haunted historic locations where guests claim to experience unexplained paranormal activity.

Aired: 03/18/25
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
Short Takes
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Episode: S5 E10 | 5:26
Watch 4:11
Short Takes
The Real Dunder Mifflin: Pennsylvania Paper & Supply
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Episode: S5 E9 | 4:11
Watch 10:10
Short Takes
Wings of the Past: Discovering the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum
Explore the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and its mission to restore rare WWII aircraft, including a P-61!
Episode: S9 E7 | 10:10
Watch 5:16
Short Takes
Above NEPA Part 4
Take a breathtaking journey across NEPA with this stunning aerial drone compilation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 5:16
Watch 5:02
Short Takes
Jumpin' Jeff Walker
NEPA radio legend Jeff Walker reflects on 40+ years of 98.5 KRZ, wild stunts & community impact!
Episode: S9 E5 | 5:02
Watch 6:10
Short Takes
A Canal Boat Journey on the Lehigh Canal
The canal performed a crucial part in the economic development of the region
Episode: S9 E4 | 6:10
Watch 4:48
Short Takes
Georisell's Creative Journey
Meet Georisell Vasquez Soto, a Puerto Rican artist from Scranton
Episode: S9 E3 | 4:48
Watch 5:30
Short Takes
Saving Turtle Creek – A Conservation Success Story
Dedicated conservationists and farmers are working together to restore the creek’s health
Episode: S9 E2 | 5:30
Watch 6:04
Short Takes
Lehigh Valley Zoo
Spend a fun day at the Lehigh Valley Zoo!
Episode: S9 E1 | 6:04
Watch 9:59
Short Takes
Da Vinci Science Center
This episode of VIA Short Takes explores the Da Vinci Science Center in Allentown, PA
Episode: S8 E11 | 9:59
Watch 5:06
Short Takes
Polka Joe Manjack: 50 Years of Polka Magic
Celebrate 50 years of Polka Joe Manjack, the man who makes everyone want to get up and dance!
Episode: S8 E10 | 5:06
Watch 6:00
Short Takes
Restoring the Reading and Northern 2102 Locomotive, The Iron Horse
Andy Muller Jr. purchased Reading & Northern RR because he likes to play with trains... real trains
Episode: S8 E9 | 6:00