Short Takes

Breaking Boundaries: High School Girls Wrestling

Season 8 Episode 1 | 9m 52s

In this episode, we dive into the world of high school girls wrestling—a sport that challenges stereotypes and breaks boundaries.

Aired: 05/21/24
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
Short Takes
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Episode: S5 E10 | 5:26
Watch 4:11
Short Takes
The Real Dunder Mifflin: Pennsylvania Paper & Supply
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Episode: S5 E9 | 4:11
Watch 5:45
Short Takes
The Jackson Mansion
Wealth and Opulence in small town America...A Glimpse into the Past.
Episode: S7 E10 | 5:45
Watch 5:10
Short Takes
Cino Paci Band: Celebrating 100 Years of Musical Legacy
Step into the captivating world of the Cino Paci Band as we commemorate a century of music
Episode: S7 E9 | 5:10
Watch 5:51
Short Takes
The Legend of French Azilum
The Legend of French Azilum
Episode: S7 E8 | 5:51
Watch 6:08
Short Takes
A Short History of Harvey's Lake
For many generations, Harvey's Lake was one of the major attractions for the people of the
Episode: S7 E7 | 6:08
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 4:51
Short Takes
Gary Chrisman: The Voice Behind the Legacy
The captivating tale of Williamsport's very own radio icon, Gary Chrisman.
Episode: S7 E5 | 4:51
Watch 5:58
Short Takes
The Stuart Tank Museum
From Berwick to Battlefields: Exploring the Legendary Stuart Tank's History
Episode: S7 E4 | 5:58
Watch 5:18
Short Takes
Above Northeast Pennsylvania Part 2
Exploring NEPA's Hidden Gems: Aerial Views of Honesdale, Jim Thorpe & More!
Episode: S7 E3 | 5:18
Watch 6:04
Short Takes
The Hooded Graves of Catawissa
In Catawissa, an eerie spectacle awaits atop a desolate hill–the mysterious hooded graves.
Episode: S7 E2 | 6:04
Watch 1:00
Short Takes
Azalea Martinez-Cases
Azalea Martinez-Cases is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E35 | 1:00